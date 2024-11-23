The Creative Way Gordon Ramsay Uses Espresso In The Kitchen
Celebrity chef, cookbook author, restaurateur, and TV personality Gordon Ramsay is known for his legendary cooking, as well as his hot takes and — at times — ice cold criticisms. That said, he's also been generous in sharing his expertise, providing many cooking tips you'll actually use. Ramsay's suggestions often feature a game-changing ingredient like a tangy cheese for melting over meatball subs, or chicken stock as the secret for a better steak. But there's another that he uses in the kitchen in a way that might surprise you — and that's espresso. Ramsay describes this technique to contestants in a video on TikTok, demonstrating how introducing this familiar flavor to sauteed alliums like shallots and onions is a pro move — and one that is rooted in scientific culinary harmony.
Alliums may be known for their pungency and intensity, but cooking them makes them more mellow, concentrating and coaxing out all the natural sweetness within. By adding a shot of espresso to this family of vegetables as they cook, the chef imbues a bit of bitterness that helps bring balance and depth to any dish.
How to mimic Ramsay's espresso and onion combo
For Gordon Ramsay, this combination forms the basis of a rich cafe au lait sauce that features bourbon, stock, demi glace, and cream along with these coffee-spiked, butter-sauteed shallots. He serves this topping over a coffee-rubbed filet mignon that's seared to perfection with rosemary and garlic.
While that certainly sounds magical, another option for making this combination work is to caramelize your onions in espresso (figure around 1 ounce of coffee for every onion used). By simmering the softened, sweetened alliums with butter or oil and bitter, earthy coffee, you'll be left with a complex, super useful, and supremely delicious condiment that you can pair with everything from pot roast to flatbreads. You could also try creating a cheese board-friendly, caffeine-infused onion jam (with the bonus option of adding bacon for a little salty boost).
Thanks to its bitterness, acidity, and, of course, that signature earthy flavor, espresso can work wonders beyond your morning cup of joe. By taking inspiration and following Ramsay's lead, you may just discover all kinds of delicious applications for any time of day.