The Creative Way Gordon Ramsay Uses Espresso In The Kitchen

Celebrity chef, cookbook author, restaurateur, and TV personality Gordon Ramsay is known for his legendary cooking, as well as his hot takes and — at times — ice cold criticisms. That said, he's also been generous in sharing his expertise, providing many cooking tips you'll actually use. Ramsay's suggestions often feature a game-changing ingredient like a tangy cheese for melting over meatball subs, or chicken stock as the secret for a better steak. But there's another that he uses in the kitchen in a way that might surprise you — and that's espresso. Ramsay describes this technique to contestants in a video on TikTok, demonstrating how introducing this familiar flavor to sauteed alliums like shallots and onions is a pro move — and one that is rooted in scientific culinary harmony.

Alliums may be known for their pungency and intensity, but cooking them makes them more mellow, concentrating and coaxing out all the natural sweetness within. By adding a shot of espresso to this family of vegetables as they cook, the chef imbues a bit of bitterness that helps bring balance and depth to any dish.