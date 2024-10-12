The Knives Gordon Ramsay Recommends Everyone Owns
Of the seemingly endless sea of kitchen equipment out there, good kitchen knives are at the very top of the list of things that really do make a difference when cooking. Dicing an onion or trying to peel an apple with a dull knife is as frustrating and time-consuming as it is unnecessary, not to mention dangerous. Upgrading to a few sharp, high-quality, chef-approved kitchen knives makes an immediate and dramatic difference, saving you time and effort on chopping tasks from small to large. And it shouldn't break the bank so long as you invest wisely.
Take it from Gordon Ramsay, famed television personality, multi-Michelin-starred chef, and longtime restaurateur. According to him, there's a set of three knives that every home cook or foodie should own, and that's all you need: a heavy-duty chopping knife, a serrated knife, and a small, nimble paring knife (via YouTube). These three blades are common enough that any non-professional cook can invest in the set, but so useful that they're all even a pro chef needs. With this trifecta of knives, you've got all your slicing, dicing, cutting, and peeling needs covered, ensuring you always have the perfect blade for the job. Once you have your set, it's a game changer to know how often to sharpen your knives to keep them in tip-top shape.
These three knife types are all you need
It's easy to get swept up in the hype of so many trendy new kitchen tools and think you need them all to be a good cook. But the reality is, many of those shiny new toys will get used once and stuffed in a drawer to collect dust. When you're shopping for new knives, you really only need three types to cover all of your culinary bases.
The multi-purpose, heavy-duty chopping knife is the workhorse of your kitchen for things like proteins, veggies, and even cakes. As for the paring knife, you might not think of it as a must, but it is, especially for prepping vegetables, as it can maneuver into small spaces to remove cores from fruit or de-seed bell peppers. Last but certainly not least is the serrated knife with its signature ridged blade. It's one of those instruments that you don't realize how essential it is until you need it. Ever tried slicing through a fresh ripe tomato or a loaf of bread with a regular smooth-edged blade? Designed for carving through tough surfaces, a serrated knife makes the job so much smoother.
Remember, don't equate more tools with a better cook. "Get some basic essentials and you'll be set," says Gordon Ramsay in his YouTube video. The man himself requires only a handful of trusty essentials, like a good nonstick pan, quality kitchen salt, a good cutting board, and his three go-to knives.
It's about quality and proper storage, not quantity
If you think you need that entire wood block full of various blades to level up in the kitchen, think again. Not only is the selection of knives in most blocks overkill, but the typical storage method might not be the smartest move for keeping your knives sharp and well-cared for. The slits in the block can also be a hiding spot for icky bacteria.
Storing your trio of knives in a drawer works just fine as far as keeping knives sharp — it doesn't take up precious counter space either. Just be sure to always properly wash and thoroughly dry your knives, and keep them safe and sound in a knife sheath. These simple steps can keep your three go-to blades beautiful and at their best.
While Gordon Ramsay's recommended three basic blades are must-haves, you can always upgrade and accumulate more knives. Should you want to invest (and have the ability to), you could also pick up the close cousin of the European chef's knife, the Japanese gyuto knife, for example, which other pro chefs say is the one fancy knife to splurge on.