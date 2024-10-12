The Knives Gordon Ramsay Recommends Everyone Owns

It's easy to get swept up in the hype of so many trendy new kitchen tools and think you need them all to be a good cook. But the reality is, many of those shiny new toys will get used once and stuffed in a drawer to collect dust. When you're shopping for new knives, you really only need three types to cover all of your culinary bases.

The multi-purpose, heavy-duty chopping knife is the workhorse of your kitchen for things like proteins, veggies, and even cakes. As for the paring knife, you might not think of it as a must, but it is, especially for prepping vegetables, as it can maneuver into small spaces to remove cores from fruit or de-seed bell peppers. Last but certainly not least is the serrated knife with its signature ridged blade. It's one of those instruments that you don't realize how essential it is until you need it. Ever tried slicing through a fresh ripe tomato or a loaf of bread with a regular smooth-edged blade? Designed for carving through tough surfaces, a serrated knife makes the job so much smoother.

Remember, don't equate more tools with a better cook. "Get some basic essentials and you'll be set," says Gordon Ramsay in his YouTube video. The man himself requires only a handful of trusty essentials, like a good nonstick pan, quality kitchen salt, a good cutting board, and his three go-to knives.