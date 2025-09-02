Subway's Steak Sandwiches Hit Different When You Add This Unexpected Sauce
One of the best things about eating at Subway is the way you can customize your sandwiches, and we're not just talking about choosing which bread holds your meatball marinara together. You can pretty much pick and choose any ingredient that goes into your sub, from the proteins and veggies to even the sauces. Because of this, you can come up with all sorts of combinations, some of which can surprise you with how good they are. In Chowhound's case, one of our best finds involved a relatively simple sub that had beef and some spicy honey as the central ingredients.
Chowhound tried a few unexpected Subway sandwich combinations, and the steak sub jazzed up with hot honey was definitely one of our faves. It contained thin slices of steak, lettuce, and red onions in toasted wheat bread, topped with a drizzle of the restaurant's hot honey blend to give it all a sweet-spicy kick. The end result was so good, this custom order probably would have earned a spot on our ranking of the best Subway sandwiches had it been a regular menu item.
Hot honey is already one of the best ingredients for a sweet-spicy meat marinade, so it just makes sense that it'll go great on a steak sandwich. If you want to amp up the flavor even more, you can try out one of our favorite Subway ordering hacks and ask them to add the sauce to the bread before anything else.
Why the steak and hot honey sandwich works
The key to making everything work here really is the incredibly versatile hot honey, which delivers so much flavor and nuance that it's always a little surprising to think about how easy it is to make. The honey balances out the beefiness of the steak by introducing a floral sweetness to the palate, while the spices open up our sense of taste, smell, and touch, enhancing our perception of the sandwich's aroma, flavor, and texture.
Based on our testing, the honey flavor was a natural fit with the earthy tones of the wheat bread, with its natural sweetness complementing the malty tones of the wheat. The spice, on the other hand, added some much-appreciated zing to the salty and savory flavors of the steak. The lettuce and the red onions rounded everything out in terms of both taste and texture, giving us a sandwich that was remarkably balanced and straight-up droolworthy.
The sweet and spicy combination (or "swicy," as some people put it) has been around for centuries, and has been appreciated by cultures across the globe for how it both brightens up a dish and delights the taste buds. Adding it to your favorite steak sandwich at Subway is just another part of this longstanding tradition, and it's a really tasty one at that.