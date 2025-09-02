Subway's Steak Sandwiches Hit Different When You Add This Unexpected Sauce

One of the best things about eating at Subway is the way you can customize your sandwiches, and we're not just talking about choosing which bread holds your meatball marinara together. You can pretty much pick and choose any ingredient that goes into your sub, from the proteins and veggies to even the sauces. Because of this, you can come up with all sorts of combinations, some of which can surprise you with how good they are. In Chowhound's case, one of our best finds involved a relatively simple sub that had beef and some spicy honey as the central ingredients.

Chowhound tried a few unexpected Subway sandwich combinations, and the steak sub jazzed up with hot honey was definitely one of our faves. It contained thin slices of steak, lettuce, and red onions in toasted wheat bread, topped with a drizzle of the restaurant's hot honey blend to give it all a sweet-spicy kick. The end result was so good, this custom order probably would have earned a spot on our ranking of the best Subway sandwiches had it been a regular menu item.

Hot honey is already one of the best ingredients for a sweet-spicy meat marinade, so it just makes sense that it'll go great on a steak sandwich. If you want to amp up the flavor even more, you can try out one of our favorite Subway ordering hacks and ask them to add the sauce to the bread before anything else.