The Subway Ordering Hack For A Better-Tasting Sandwich Every Time

Whether you're a fan of Subway or not, it's hard to avoid one of the world's largest fast-food chains. Chances are, sooner or later, you will find yourself ordering one of those easily recognizable subs. While the restaurant chain has a ubiquitous format of preparing sandwiches that's pretty much the same the world over, there are several genius Subway ordering hacks, like getting your veggies toasted or covering your toppings with melted cheese, that can enliven the sandwich. One way to get a better-tasting sub without having to add any extras is by changing the order in which the sandwich's layers are added. The best part is this hack can elevate any sub, including the likes of the Titan Turkey, which didn't do well on our Subway sandwich rankings.

Generally, the filling goes on the bread first, then the veggies, and finally the sauces you select. This is how the subway counters are designed, so this is how the sandwiches are layered. However, you can ask for the sauces to be added before the filling. There are several benefits to adding sauces first, from preventing the bread from getting soggy, to actually tasting more consistent flavors in every bite. If you enjoy multiple sauces in your Subway order, this hack can help you taste more of those different condiments without muddling the flavors. However, keep in mind that not all sauces make for a great base sauce, and you should choose carefully based on the sauce's consistency and flavor. If you can't decide, the safest choice for a bottom layer sauce to be put directly on the bread is mayonnaise.