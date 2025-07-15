The DIY Candle Centerpiece That Looks Expensive On Your Dining Room Table
Though we're pretty far removed from the days of using them as our main source of light, humans remain head-over-heels obsessed with candles. The reason for this isn't entirely clear; perhaps we still associate them with meditation and vigils, or maybe the soft glow of candlelight gives our nervous systems a much-needed break from the lightspeed pace of the modern world.
Whatever the reason, if there's one thing the candle-obsessed are absolutely right about, it's that candles are an excellent way to add beauty and comfort to your home. There's nary a flat surface in the domestic sphere that can't be improved by the presence of a shimmery, lemon-scented jar candle (or even a fancy butter candle bread boule to light up your next dinner party). Glass bowls, in particular, offer a pretty-and-practical way to keep your candles contained without dimming their light — especially if you're looking for a low-cost, high-impact centerpiece for your dining table.
Many of us invest in beautiful dining tables, only to leave them empty most of the time. A glass bowl-and-candle display literally and figuratively lights up that space, making it feel cozier without detracting from its elegance. These centerpieces are also incredibly easy to DIY since the process mostly involves placing candles inside a bowl (along with other aesthetic items that match your personal style). When you're done, you may just find yourself motivated to enjoy your dining room table a little more often.
Creating cozy candle centerpieces to enjoy year-round
Much like turning a tomato can into a pretty vase, almost anything can become a beautiful centerpiece with the right styling. With an infinitude of choices when it comes to types of glass bowls and candles, it's a good idea to narrow your choices down to things that gel with your current, or desired, aesthetic. For instance, Mason jars offer a whimsical rustic vibe when paired with candles, but this may feel discordant if you prefer a sleeker, more modern style.
If you're between aesthetics and unsure where to start, you can't go wrong with a wide, shallow bowl and an assortment of pretty, flameless LED candles. Flameless candles are less messy, safer, and don't radiate heat during the warmer months so you can enjoy their glow regardless of the season. Choose realistic flameless candles, such as the GenSwin flickering LED pillar candles, which come with a remote control. Thrift the bowl to find something unexpected and beautifully unique.
You can either nestle the candles inside the bowl and scoop the fill of your choice in around them, or you can fill them and set the candles on top. As for the fill itself, beautifully bespeckled gray-and-black river rocks, or colorful quartz crystals, are timeless and go with nearly everything. You can also get creative with coffee beans, dried greenery, or even a layer of neutral-colored craft sand and real air plants (or faux succulents).