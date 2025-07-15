The DIY Candle Centerpiece That Looks Expensive On Your Dining Room Table

Though we're pretty far removed from the days of using them as our main source of light, humans remain head-over-heels obsessed with candles. The reason for this isn't entirely clear; perhaps we still associate them with meditation and vigils, or maybe the soft glow of candlelight gives our nervous systems a much-needed break from the lightspeed pace of the modern world.

Whatever the reason, if there's one thing the candle-obsessed are absolutely right about, it's that candles are an excellent way to add beauty and comfort to your home. There's nary a flat surface in the domestic sphere that can't be improved by the presence of a shimmery, lemon-scented jar candle (or even a fancy butter candle bread boule to light up your next dinner party). Glass bowls, in particular, offer a pretty-and-practical way to keep your candles contained without dimming their light — especially if you're looking for a low-cost, high-impact centerpiece for your dining table.

Many of us invest in beautiful dining tables, only to leave them empty most of the time. A glass bowl-and-candle display literally and figuratively lights up that space, making it feel cozier without detracting from its elegance. These centerpieces are also incredibly easy to DIY since the process mostly involves placing candles inside a bowl (along with other aesthetic items that match your personal style). When you're done, you may just find yourself motivated to enjoy your dining room table a little more often.