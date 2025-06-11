How Fresh Are The Flowers At Trader Joe's? (Plus The Best Day To Buy Them)

On your weekly romp to the grocery store, next to securing the best (and worst) Trader Joe's frozen pizzas, snack spreads, and produce, you may want to snag a bouquet of fresh-cut flowers to boost your mood. Next to Trader Joe's seasonal snack selection and range of affordable private-label products, the niche grocer also carries a vast selection of fresh flowers perfect for a host gift or as a dining table centerpiece. Better yet, these colorful blooms are more fresh than you'd expect.

Beyond the most common Trader Joe's secrets you wish you knew sooner, the popular supermarket restocks its assortment of flowers every day throughout the week. While locations vary, Trader Joe's stores typically receive shipments of new plants and fresh flowers multiple times per week. Additionally, TJ's works hard to keep costs low by purchasing plants directly from growers, which may also enhance freshness.

Keep in mind, though, whatever options are on the floor at the time of your visit aren't always representative of what your local store may have available later in the week. Next to the usual range of tulips, roses, daisies, and carnations, Trader Joe's offers a range of seasonal flowers as they become available throughout the year. That being said, never hesitate to ask a crew member for help, especially if you're not seeing a particular variety in stock. Most likely, an employee will know when the next shipment is scheduled to arrive at the store.