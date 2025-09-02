We Have A Problem With Trader Joe's Dark Chocolate Options

Trader Joe's is the place to go to if you want an abundance of chocolate options. From hearty truffles filled with caramel to milky candies laden with crispy rice, there is something sweet at the store for everyone. While TJ's has many different variations of chocolate bars, especially, there is one option we recommend avoiding. Chowhound tried and ranked every Trader Joe's chocolate bar, and we found one common denominator with the dark chocolate options — most of them are not very good.

Dark chocolate tends to have a more intense, bitter flavor than milk chocolate, but Trader Joe's versions taste almost universally sour. That overpoweringly bitter taste makes the chocolate taste nearly inedible. Dark chocolate's high percentage of cacao can make it taste exceptionally rich, or, "dark." To smooth out the taste, many brands add cocoa butter, but this ingredient was nowhere to be found in any of Trader Joe's bars. It's not often we'd call a chocolate bar unappetizing, but Trader Joe's dark chocolate bars did not leave a good taste in our mouths. Getting a 17-ounce chocolate bar for $8.99 might sound like a steal, but sometimes, you get what you pay for.