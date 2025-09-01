Why Fried Okra Is Better When Cut Like Fries And Not Circles

Traditional discs work well enough as a plain side dish, but strips are easier to pick and dip, making it a fantastic finger food for Southern-style potlucks too.

The shape also significantly influences the texture. When cut into rounds, fried okra has a soft interior since nothing crispy is able to stick to it, which is exacerbated if you ever try to fry okra whole. However, this issue disappears when frying okra that's cut into strips, and you get evenly crunchy pieces as long as the strips aren't too thick. Cut slim okra down the middle into halves, but thicker ones should be cut multiple times to make thinner strips. Again, the goal is to create as much surface area as possible for crispy crumbs to stick to.

But when you're talking about okra, there's another issue you have to bring up: sliminess. "I do feel like [cutting them lengthwise] helps to ease up some of the film that comes from the inside of the okra," said Bob Bennett. That's an important point since the slightly slimy film inside okra can put some eaters off the vegetable. Frying lengthwise cuts is the best way to eliminate the slippery texture.