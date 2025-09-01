The Hotel Meal Option That's Flexible, Underrated And Budget-Friendly

After flights and accommodation, food is often one of the biggest expenses when traveling. Many of us travel for food, but eating out for every meal adds up quickly. Depending on your lodging and where exactly you're traveling to, sometimes eating in the hotel can be a convenient option. If you don't want to do the all-inclusive option, consider a meal plan called half-board to cut costs without missing out on local dining experiences.

To get the lowdown on half-board hotel meal plans, Chowhound spoke to Victoria Fricke, owner of luxury travel agency Vic's Vacations, to get the details on what exactly this plan includes. Fricke explained that the meal plan depends on where you are staying, but it typically would include breakfast and lunch or dinner, coffee and tea, and possibly refillable mini bar items like light snacks and waters. On the other hand, the full board would be everything mentioned above, plus some alcohol, while all-inclusive typically allows unlimited alcohol.

This would leave you free to sort out one meal a day, which works out well if you plan on spending time away from the hotel and seeing sites. It's a middle ground between just booking a room with continental breakfast and going all-in with full board or all-inclusive packages. Starting and ending your day with a meal already taken care of can be convenient if you are traveling with kids, don't have a ton of time to eat throughout the day, or don't want to stress about reservations. This way, you also know exactly how much you will spend on food before you arrive, perfect for tighter budgets.