This Classic Breakfast Treat Is The Perfect Base For Homemade Ice Cream Sandwiches

If you're an ice cream lover, there are never too many ways to create delicious ice cream sandwiches at home. Besides enjoying bowls of ice cream covered in nuts and whipped cream or adding scoops to waffle cones, there's nothing like biting into sweet treat sandwiches filled with your favorite flavors. Though, if you've grown bored of consuming ice cream sandwiches made with standard chocolate chip cookies or graham crackers, use one of your favorite breakfast treats instead.

Pop-Tarts are the ice cream sandwich base you never knew you needed–until now. With the help of these rectangular breakfast pastries, you can ditch the cookies, or better yet, stop eating your way through the best and worst store-bought ice cream sandwiches at the grocery store. All you need is softened ice cream and a variety of Pop-Tarts flavors to liven up your next batch of these favored desserts. These treats are the perfect size for preparing makeshift ice cream sandwiches and are conveniently packaged in groups of two. To make your own batch of these tasty delights, start by gathering your favorite flavors of ice cream and Pop-Tarts.

Prior to assembly, allow your ice cream to soften while you pre-freeze your Pop-Tarts. To prepare, layer slabs of ice cream between two whole Pop-Tarts, or, to make smaller sandwiches, use individual Pop-Tarts cut into two diagonal pieces. With so many flavor combinations to choose from, homemade ice cream sandwiches just became a lot more exciting.