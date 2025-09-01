This Classic Breakfast Treat Is The Perfect Base For Homemade Ice Cream Sandwiches
If you're an ice cream lover, there are never too many ways to create delicious ice cream sandwiches at home. Besides enjoying bowls of ice cream covered in nuts and whipped cream or adding scoops to waffle cones, there's nothing like biting into sweet treat sandwiches filled with your favorite flavors. Though, if you've grown bored of consuming ice cream sandwiches made with standard chocolate chip cookies or graham crackers, use one of your favorite breakfast treats instead.
Pop-Tarts are the ice cream sandwich base you never knew you needed–until now. With the help of these rectangular breakfast pastries, you can ditch the cookies, or better yet, stop eating your way through the best and worst store-bought ice cream sandwiches at the grocery store. All you need is softened ice cream and a variety of Pop-Tarts flavors to liven up your next batch of these favored desserts. These treats are the perfect size for preparing makeshift ice cream sandwiches and are conveniently packaged in groups of two. To make your own batch of these tasty delights, start by gathering your favorite flavors of ice cream and Pop-Tarts.
Prior to assembly, allow your ice cream to soften while you pre-freeze your Pop-Tarts. To prepare, layer slabs of ice cream between two whole Pop-Tarts, or, to make smaller sandwiches, use individual Pop-Tarts cut into two diagonal pieces. With so many flavor combinations to choose from, homemade ice cream sandwiches just became a lot more exciting.
Other ways to enjoy Pop-Tarts ice cream sandwiches
Now that you know how easy it is to turn Pop-Tarts into veritable frozen treats, start experimenting with various flavors. For example, fill Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts with Neapolitan-flavored ice cream or Frosted S'mores Pop-Tarts with chocolate peanut butter ice cream. Depending on the flavors you choose, feel free to add unique vanilla ice cream toppings to the sides of your sandwiches using versatile ingredients like flaky salt or candied bacon. Or, for more traditional sandwiches, use mini chocolate chips or rainbow sprinkles.
If you're in the mood to make a more homemade version of this dessert, you can also forgo using boxed Pop-Tarts and bake your own individual hand pies. Follow a more complicated recipe from scratch or use refrigerated pie dough. For a simple filling, use a jar of your favorite jam or mix together flour, egg, brown sugar, and cinnamon.
On the other hand, if you wish Pop-Tarts ice cream sandwiches were easier to make, you can find boxes of these pre-made delights in the freezer section of your neighborhood grocery store. As of May 2025, Kellanova released Pop-Tarts ice cream sandwiches in major retailers like Walmart and Kroger. These packaged treats come in three classic flavors, including frosted chocolate fudge and frosted strawberry. Whether you buy a pre-made box or make your own version of these breakfast-laden sandwiches, you have many solid options to consider when it comes to combining Pop-Tarts and ice cream.