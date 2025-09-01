Walmart's Cupcake Bouquets Are The Budget-Friendly Centerpiece That Doubles As Dessert

Walmart's reputation primarily revolves around the chain being a grocery store that offers low prices on fresh produce and everyday household items. While it's true that Walmart is the largest grocery chain in the United States, there's one aspect about the supermarket that people often overlook: the bakery. Walmart is actually one of several grocery store chains that always offers fresh baked goods. There's a generous selection of items at the Walmart bakery (which we have ranked) that are worth trying.

One of the chain's desserts in particular has been rapidly gaining attention online: the cupcake bouquets. This treat features a display of cupcakes, arranged as floral centerpieces and topped with colorful frosting meant to look like various types of flowers. The result is a dessert that doubles as a centerpiece, both impressive in appearance and perfect as a sweet snack at a party.

In addition to looking adorable, fans are really excited about the fact that these cupcake bouquets only cost $20. Considering that they include a dozen intricately decorated cupcakes, that's a pretty decent price. All in all, it's easy to see why this Walmart dessert is quickly becoming so popular. In fact, some locations are actually getting overwhelmed with orders and selling out; so if you're looking to try this viral treat for yourself, be sure to grab one as soon as you can.