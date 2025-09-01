Walmart's Cupcake Bouquets Are The Budget-Friendly Centerpiece That Doubles As Dessert
Walmart's reputation primarily revolves around the chain being a grocery store that offers low prices on fresh produce and everyday household items. While it's true that Walmart is the largest grocery chain in the United States, there's one aspect about the supermarket that people often overlook: the bakery. Walmart is actually one of several grocery store chains that always offers fresh baked goods. There's a generous selection of items at the Walmart bakery (which we have ranked) that are worth trying.
One of the chain's desserts in particular has been rapidly gaining attention online: the cupcake bouquets. This treat features a display of cupcakes, arranged as floral centerpieces and topped with colorful frosting meant to look like various types of flowers. The result is a dessert that doubles as a centerpiece, both impressive in appearance and perfect as a sweet snack at a party.
In addition to looking adorable, fans are really excited about the fact that these cupcake bouquets only cost $20. Considering that they include a dozen intricately decorated cupcakes, that's a pretty decent price. All in all, it's easy to see why this Walmart dessert is quickly becoming so popular. In fact, some locations are actually getting overwhelmed with orders and selling out; so if you're looking to try this viral treat for yourself, be sure to grab one as soon as you can.
Cupcake bouquet options at Walmart
The best part of these edible dessert bouquets is that they come in various designs and colors, so customers can pick and choose a sweet centerpiece that suits their tastes. For starters, you can pick chocolate, vanilla, or a mix of both flavors of cupcakes. Then, you can get creative with the designs.
The Walmart website currently has cupcake bouquet listings for specific designs, including an all pink butterfly floral bouquet, a multi-colored hibiscus-themed option, and a bundle of daisies. There's also a design labeled as "everyday," which appears to feature a random mix of flower designs. In addition to the flower-shaped frosting, the bouquets also come with other fun decorations such as butterfly toppers, edible pearls, edible glitter, and more.
Walmart also offers limited edition designs for certain holidays, as well. When the dessert first started going viral in May 2025, many of the bouquets featured in social media posts were themed for Mother's Day. The chain later rolled out a Fourth of July bouquet featuring star toppers on red, white, and blue frosted cupcakes. You can also purchase customizable bouquets for graduations, where you can choose the appropriate school colors along with a festive congratulatory topper decoration.