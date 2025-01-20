Ditch Your Clumsy Garlic Press And Use This Handy Tool Instead

Garlic is a vegetable that has become one of the most important flavor enhancers in cooking. It works in everything from an aioli to a pasta sauce, or to season almost any kind of meat or veggie. But few recipes call for whole garlic cloves, so it's common to whip out the garlic press and crush some fresh garlic to help it blend better into whatever you're cooking. Next time you're thinking of using this kitchen tool, though, try something else that's even easier: a microplane.

A microplane is essentially a smaller version of cheese grater. It's a handheld, flat device with tiny holes that create a much finer grate. That's why it's perfect for garlic, making it easier to integrate the allium into recipes. Fresh garlic is much better than the jarred stuff, so it's worth the extra effort of grating it yourself. However, a garlic press crushes the garlic, and while most of the clove separates into small pieces due to the holes in the press, you often end up with at least part of the clove still intact — meaning you have to then chop it yourself. With a microplane, you can evenly grate the entire clove without issue.