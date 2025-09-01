Sonic Drive-In's Ordering Hack For The Secret Menu Sonic Sunrise

Like so many other fast food chains, Sonic Drive-In has a few restaurant secrets, including its own secret menu. While these items aren't official in any sense, they're orders that staff members can often customize for patrons. From unique sandwiches and burgers to flavorful side dishes, there's a lot of goodness on the Sonic secret menu. However, one of the most underrated ordering hacks at Sonic is actually a drink that mimics the Sonic Sunrise, a popular secret menu request that fans wish they could see on the official menu today.

Ordering a Sonic Sunrise is as simple as asking for orange juice mixed with cherry limeade. Inspired by the tequila sunrise (or sunset) cocktail, this Sonic hack makes for a refreshing summer beverage thanks to the mix of tangy citrus flavors. Because Sonic has more than one limeade flavor on the menu, you can also make a Sunrise drink by adding orange juice to any limeade flavor of your choosing. Alternatively, for extra icy deliciousness, you can order this hack as a slushie instead. Try experimenting with the different limeade and slushie flavors to find the perfect fruity combination for you.