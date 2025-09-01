Sonic Drive-In's Ordering Hack For The Secret Menu Sonic Sunrise
Like so many other fast food chains, Sonic Drive-In has a few restaurant secrets, including its own secret menu. While these items aren't official in any sense, they're orders that staff members can often customize for patrons. From unique sandwiches and burgers to flavorful side dishes, there's a lot of goodness on the Sonic secret menu. However, one of the most underrated ordering hacks at Sonic is actually a drink that mimics the Sonic Sunrise, a popular secret menu request that fans wish they could see on the official menu today.
Ordering a Sonic Sunrise is as simple as asking for orange juice mixed with cherry limeade. Inspired by the tequila sunrise (or sunset) cocktail, this Sonic hack makes for a refreshing summer beverage thanks to the mix of tangy citrus flavors. Because Sonic has more than one limeade flavor on the menu, you can also make a Sunrise drink by adding orange juice to any limeade flavor of your choosing. Alternatively, for extra icy deliciousness, you can order this hack as a slushie instead. Try experimenting with the different limeade and slushie flavors to find the perfect fruity combination for you.
Variations on the Sonic Sunrise
While this Sonic Sunrise ordering hack stipulates that you should use cherry limeade, there are other limeade flavors you can choose from. Other flavors include strawberry limeade, cranberry limeade, and the original limeade. If you prefer diet limeade soda at Sonic, they do have diet options, but only for the cherry and original limeade flavors.
If you want a slushie version of the Sonic Sunrise, you can accomplish the same effect by asking for orange juice in any of their slushies. You can stick to the original hack by asking for orange juice with a cherry slush, or mix things up by trying the hack on any of their other flavors, such as blue raspberry, mango, peach, and more.
Last but not least, don't forget that you can order a "dirty soda" at Sonic. Essentially, this means adding a shot of cream to your drink. Although the Sonic Sunrise is technically an ordering hack via the secret menu, you can still request a "dirty" version of it, which gives the drink an orange cream soda effect.