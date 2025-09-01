Bobby Flay's Favorite Way To Serve Cornbread To A Hungry Crowd On Game Day

Most of us can agree that next to the sport itself, people enjoy football season for the crowd-pleasing appetizers and meals served on game days. While chef Bobby Flay may specialize in Southwestern cuisine, he also knows how to make classic side dishes to please a crowd. Next to his signature meals like ancho and honey-glazed salmon and shrimp and grits, Flay can also craft a batch of perfectly moist cornbread with crispy edges thanks to the help of a trusty cast iron skillet.

Even though the ingredients in Flay's cornbread recipe are fairly straightforward, it's his cooking method that makes this classic side perfect for your next game day get-together. While Bobby Flay's number one, must-have kitchen appliance is a toaster, he certainly knows how to wield a well-seasoned cast iron skillet — especially when it comes to cornbread.

Flay relies on a cast iron skillet for this game day staple for a number of reasons. For starters, a preheated, extra hot skillet makes traditional cornbread soft on the inside and crisp on the outside. Flay pours his prepared batter into a hot pan, which ensures the bottom and edges of his bread have a modest, yet satisfying crust. Once fully baked, Flay serves his cornbread straight from the skillet itself. Since cast iron skillets retain heat better than all other pans, they serve as a way to keep your cornbread warm and enjoyable for a longer period of time.