Bobby Flay's Must-Have Kitchen Appliance Is A Classic
When it comes to professional chefs and their favorite kitchen gadgets, you might expect recommendations that lean toward expensive, restaurant-grade tools. That's why it's a bit surprising that Bobby Flay highlights something as simple as the toaster as a must-have kitchen appliance. After all, there are plenty of other ways to toast bread, and a typical pop-up toaster almost feels too basic — yet Flay insists it deserves a place on the counter.
In a Food Network Q&A video on TikTok, Flay stated directly, "One kitchen appliance everyone should have in their kitchen is a good quality toaster." He admitted that the suggestion might be surprising, but then listed all the great things that come from a toaster, including crostini, bruschetta, toast, and reheated waffles.
Plenty of people argue that a toaster is pointless, as a multipurpose toaster oven or pan can essentially accomplish the same tasks. Frozen waffles taste better when cooked with butter in a pan, and toaster ovens can do it all, from crisping bread to roasting food. Even an air fryer can be used to toast bread! So if you already have other appliances, you may not need a toaster ... but let's hear Flay out anyway.
The underrated benefits of a toaster
There are some other benefits to having a toaster worth talking about — for starters, it's not just limited to bread slices. English muffins, bagels, waffles, and even some pastries can be popped in the toaster and come out with a perfect crisp. The toaster also has some "off-label" uses, like warming leftover pizza, reheating veggie patties, or adding crunch to tortillas. With a lower setting, you can even make hard-shell tacos with a toaster!
One key feature that a toaster offers compared to other methods of toasting bread is consistency. You put a slice of bread in, push the lever down, and you'll get an even golden-brown on each side. That's not always the case with stovetop toasting, which requires constant attention. If you use a regular oven and baking sheet, it can quickly make bread or bagels go from golden to burnt. With a toaster, the results are predictable, and the level of toastiness can be modified to your liking by adjusting the dial.
Convenience is another major perk. When running around in the morning, getting ready for work or school, nothing is easier than popping bread in the toaster. You can go get dressed, return to the kitchen, and your breakfast will be ready. A toaster heats up instantly, and takes up less counter space than a toaster oven or air fryer. Because the heating elements of the appliance are enclosed, you avoid the open flame or hot surface risks, making it safer for kids and teens to use.