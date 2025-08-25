Bobby Flay's Must-Have Kitchen Appliance Is A Classic

When it comes to professional chefs and their favorite kitchen gadgets, you might expect recommendations that lean toward expensive, restaurant-grade tools. That's why it's a bit surprising that Bobby Flay highlights something as simple as the toaster as a must-have kitchen appliance. After all, there are plenty of other ways to toast bread, and a typical pop-up toaster almost feels too basic — yet Flay insists it deserves a place on the counter.

In a Food Network Q&A video on TikTok, Flay stated directly, "One kitchen appliance everyone should have in their kitchen is a good quality toaster." He admitted that the suggestion might be surprising, but then listed all the great things that come from a toaster, including crostini, bruschetta, toast, and reheated waffles.

Plenty of people argue that a toaster is pointless, as a multipurpose toaster oven or pan can essentially accomplish the same tasks. Frozen waffles taste better when cooked with butter in a pan, and toaster ovens can do it all, from crisping bread to roasting food. Even an air fryer can be used to toast bread! So if you already have other appliances, you may not need a toaster ... but let's hear Flay out anyway.