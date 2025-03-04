The Fusion Dip That Brings Hot Dogs And Pizza Together In The Best Way

Hot dogs and pizza go with the same activities, the same foods, and the same crowds. They're a game day go-to, a perfect poker night appetizer, different-shaped piles of bread, cheese, and meat that'll satisfy the hungriest people in the crowd. You can use hot dogs as a pizza topping and pizza toppings on hot dogs, and both pizza and hot dogs taste great smothered in chili. They serve the same purpose, tickle the same tastebuds, and have so many of the same ingredients it makes sense to combine hot dogs and pizza into a game-day dip that'll get you points every time.

Meet the chili dog pizza, a regular-sized pie with a crust of pigs in a blanket encircling a steaming lake of beans, meat chili, and cheese dip. Each pig in a blanket can be removed from the crust and dipped into the center, scraping up a heaping pile of meaty sauce and melted cheese to go with a piece of dough-wrapped hot dog. It's a unique way to serve chili con carne, an appetizer that would go well alongside a loaded baked potato cheese ball or a boozy martini dip and crackers.