The Fusion Dip That Brings Hot Dogs And Pizza Together In The Best Way
Hot dogs and pizza go with the same activities, the same foods, and the same crowds. They're a game day go-to, a perfect poker night appetizer, different-shaped piles of bread, cheese, and meat that'll satisfy the hungriest people in the crowd. You can use hot dogs as a pizza topping and pizza toppings on hot dogs, and both pizza and hot dogs taste great smothered in chili. They serve the same purpose, tickle the same tastebuds, and have so many of the same ingredients it makes sense to combine hot dogs and pizza into a game-day dip that'll get you points every time.
Meet the chili dog pizza, a regular-sized pie with a crust of pigs in a blanket encircling a steaming lake of beans, meat chili, and cheese dip. Each pig in a blanket can be removed from the crust and dipped into the center, scraping up a heaping pile of meaty sauce and melted cheese to go with a piece of dough-wrapped hot dog. It's a unique way to serve chili con carne, an appetizer that would go well alongside a loaded baked potato cheese ball or a boozy martini dip and crackers.
This game dip is half pizza, half hot dog, and totally indulgent
This appetizer is a chili cheese dog in the shape of a pizza, a party treat that is easy to make, cooks fast and can be customized in many ways. It all starts with a ball of homemade and refrigerated pizza dough rolled out into a round that's about the size of a large pizza. Line the edges of the dough with hot dogs straight from the package and wrap the dough around each to make the crust. Fill the inside of the pizza with homemade chili or chili con carne from the can, and then layer on as much cheese as you can manage. The last thing you do is take some scissors and snip the hot dog crust in intervals, twisting each so an end is facing inward.
Chili cheese dog pizza recipes online use toppings like sliced jalapenos, diced onions, and shredded cheddar cheese. For an extra kick, other cheeses and cheese blends work great alongside cheddar, like shredded Colby jack or pepper jack. Add pizza toppings like olives, pepperoni, sausage, and peppers to dress up your chili dog pizza, and you can even add pineapple if that's your style. Garnish with herbs like basil and parsley, and top with a few Fritos corn chips for an over-the-top layer of crunch that'll add some texture to the dough and chili.