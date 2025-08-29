Add This Flavorful Ingredient To Your Chili And You'll Win Over Any Crowd

Everyone should have one or two secret ingredients up their sleeve, even if they're just common pantry items. For example, celebrity chef Bobby Flay's go-to secret ingredient is umami-packed anchovies, which can bring depth to all manner of dishes. Cinnamon is a similarly versatile item, which can be used in various recipes ranging from breakfast to dessert. It's as terrific on French toast as it is in apple pie. And, around dinner time, a dash of cinnamon is just the thing to make your chili even cozier.

This might already sound familiar to Cincinnati-style chili lovers (and haters). Some will even go so far as to dip cinnamon rolls in chili in lieu of the more common corn bread. But one needn't commit to the divisive regional style nor begin tinkering with pastry pairings to enjoy the flavor. A dash of cinnamon in all manner of chili preparations will perform similarly to add warmth and a touch of near-sweetness to the bowl. It's also complementary to the cocoa that folks like Martha Stewart add to their chili recipes. So, if that chocolate powder already serves as your secret, cinnamon makes for an excellent clandestine affair.