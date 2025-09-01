The Absolute Best Vintage Glassware For Adding A Touch Of Elegance To Every Cocktail

Because of the Nick and Nora's newfound popularity, it's easier now to find modern versions as well as vintage. "The recent cocktail renaissance from 2000 to today has seen all that is desired brought back or recreated to suit modern bar needs," says Charlotte Voisey. Today, she says, many modern bartenders are inspired by "The Golden Age of Cocktails" — aka the late 1800s to early 1900s. So it's not just the Nick and Nora that's enjoying a comeback, but also iconic glassware like the Sazerac, old fashioned glass, and even the punch bowl.

However, there are good reasons to collect true vintage glassware as opposed to modern recreations. "It is always worth looking for vintage glassware," says Voisey. "Anything of quality is worth saving; cut crystal, silver detail in particular, as well as really anything unique or with character that catches the eye — there is likely a lovely story behind each piece." The Nick and Nora glass itself has an interesting story. This elegant stemware was featured in a scene in the 1934 comedy/mystery movie "The Thin Man," starring characters Nick and Nora. The two meet up at a bar, and Nora asks how many martinis Nick had consumed by the time she arrived. He replies, "Six," so she orders the same, to be lined up on the edge of the table.

Decades later, master mixologist and entrepreneur Dale DeGroff was determined to find and use this forgotten style and size of glasses in his new establishment. It took some digging, but he saved the glass from obscurity — and we're so glad he did.