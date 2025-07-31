How To Make French Press Coffee Without Any Sludge In Your Cup

Coffee from a French press feels fancier than getting a cup from a drip coffee machine — French press and drip coffee are different after all, even if they both produce black brews. A French press on the table sets a vibe as it brews, and it has that added interactive element of pushing down the plunger before pouring. The elegance of the French press underwrites the whole coffee hour — until you get to a thick layer of sludge in the bottom of your cup. That sludge is one of the few issues you can run into with a French press, and we got expert advice on how to avoid it from Andrea Allen, co-founder of Onyx Coffee Lab (@onyxcoffeelab on Instagram), 2020 U.S. Barista Champ, and 2021 World Barista Runner-Up.

Allen pointed out the upside to the French press is a cup of coffee with fuller flavor and lower acid. But, you can get a grainy brew if coffee grounds pass through the metal filter and into your cup as you pour. That's what creates the unpleasant sludge you sometimes get with French press coffee. She suggests that the best way to avoid this sludge is to focus on the grind. "My advice is to make sure the grind size is evenly ground and on the coarser side," Allen says. To be extra sure that there is no sludge in your cup, "You could also have an additional small sieve you could pour the coffee through as well."