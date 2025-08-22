The Best Way To Store Your Coffee Might Also Be The Easiest

Let's face it: These days, a bag of good coffee is a bit of an investment. Whether you buy your beans from one of the top 10 best artisanal roasters, scoop some up at the weekly farmers market, or go for an expensive store-bought brand (check out our list of the best brands), it's important to store it properly so you don't lose any of the aroma before you even have a chance to brew. Coffee drinkers receive a lot of conflicting advice when it comes to storage, however, so we reached out to Zoe Underhill, roaster and green buyer at Congregation Coffee Roasters in New Orleans, Louisiana, to cut through some of the noise and find the best way to keep coffee fresh. As it turns out, the most effective method doesn't require any expensive containers or complicated temperature control.

"If the original bag has a valve, then that is a perfectly fine way to store coffee, especially if you're moving through the coffee quickly," Underhill told Chowhound exclusively. You probably haven't thought much about it, but that tiny circular valve embedded in the bag is more important than it looks. It allows carbon dioxide to escape naturally from the beans while preventing oxygen from getting in and ruining them. If you struggle to get through a bag in a week or so, then it's time to consider using an airtight container.