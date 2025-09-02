Every Baskin-Robbins Flavor, Ranked

When it comes to the Ice Cream Hall of Fame, there has to be a place for the name Baskin-Robbins (maybe there's not an Ice Cream Hall of Fame, but there is a real Museum of Ice Cream with several locations throughout the U.S. and Singapore). The brand is synonymous with the joy of childhood and a major player in the ice cream game since 1945. It's no wonder the company was the runner-up on the 2024 ESS Feed list of the world's largest ice cream and dessert chains.

While some dessert chains branch out to other products, Baskin-Robbins focuses on flavor diversity — 31 to be exact. Over the years the franchise has amassed an arsenal of over 1,400 weapons of mass deliciousness. With its large selection of cakes and dessert pizzas, you are likely screaming "Baskin-Robbins" when you scream for ice cream. How the flavors rank is based on ingredients enhancing or overshadowing the ice creams. You can only sample 32 flavors at a time because that's how many a store typically has — 31, plus the Flavor of the Month. Don't have the time or Lactaid pills to do just that? Hold our ice cream beer float.