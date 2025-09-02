Every Baskin-Robbins Flavor, Ranked
When it comes to the Ice Cream Hall of Fame, there has to be a place for the name Baskin-Robbins (maybe there's not an Ice Cream Hall of Fame, but there is a real Museum of Ice Cream with several locations throughout the U.S. and Singapore). The brand is synonymous with the joy of childhood and a major player in the ice cream game since 1945. It's no wonder the company was the runner-up on the 2024 ESS Feed list of the world's largest ice cream and dessert chains.
While some dessert chains branch out to other products, Baskin-Robbins focuses on flavor diversity — 31 to be exact. Over the years the franchise has amassed an arsenal of over 1,400 weapons of mass deliciousness. With its large selection of cakes and dessert pizzas, you are likely screaming "Baskin-Robbins" when you scream for ice cream. How the flavors rank is based on ingredients enhancing or overshadowing the ice creams. You can only sample 32 flavors at a time because that's how many a store typically has — 31, plus the Flavor of the Month. Don't have the time or Lactaid pills to do just that? Hold our ice cream beer float.
32. Daiquiri Ice
You probably saw this one coming in right where you find it here on the list. Daiquiri Ice is a refreshing alternative to the various ice cream flavors with a bumpy road to relevance over the years. Lime ice and rum usually is not a bad combo, but there's something off in this particular mix. There's an almost artificial butter note (that might be where the rum flavoring ends up on the palate).
31. Cotton Candy
Who doesn't like cotton candy? What unfeeling monster would deign to include it so low on the list? There is no pleasure in relaying to you that this one is a swing and a miss.The flavor is off, hinting at what cotton candy tastes like without nailing it. You'd think there would be points for novelty, but with 32 flavors to get through in this tasting, it's "Sorry, on to the next ..."
30. Caramel Turtle Truffle
Here is a perfect example of bringing too much together without having a clear plan as to how it should all work. This flavor ends up being an affront to both chocolate and caramel, one that they may take years to get over.
Whatever could be the issue? While a few flavors on the lower end of this list are lacking in the taste department, this one is just pure sweetness overkill.
29. Rainbow Sherbet
Rainbow Sherbet done right is an explosive, citrusy blend of candy-like confection. While the look and texture all add up, the flavor of the Baskin-Robbins version is underwhelming. It doesn't need to be sweeter — gosh, no — but it should be more flavor distinctive. This is disappointing because Baskin-Robbins really brings the fruitiness to many other flavors. Perhaps the answer is to punch it up with some ginger ale for the ultimate summer punch.
28. World Class Chocolate
This has to be a mistake, right? How can a chocolate, much less a world-class chocolate, end up so low here? Again, there is too much going on and not enough focus. Mousse may not translate well here if you're looking for a deep chocolate flavor bomb. The white chocolate mousse is extemporaneous (although a white chocolate flavor would be interesting). Not a bad flavor, but there are far better chocolate options.
27. Very Berry Strawberry
Real fruit is an essential component in some of the best Baskin-Robbins flavors. Real strawberries are certainly a part of this ice cream, but it's seriously lacking in overall flavor. The tasting didn't land with a "kapow!" but more of a "Yes, I'm strawberry ice cream, but I could also be vanilla if you were picking me up at an ice cream singles bar" (Get your sample spoon out of the gutter).
26. Gold Medal Ribbon
The name suggests we have a winner, but do we? Chocolate and vanilla mixed with a caramel ribbon is a good idea, but the chocolate is inferior compared to the standard chocolate. Any chocolate-vanilla mix does elevate the individual flavors, and the caramel ribbon wraps them both in a rich, sweet bow. It's just that this particular flavor was a childhood favorite, and upon revisiting, it appears to have lost its whimsical charm.
25. Vanilla
Vanilla is iconic and often a key component in other flavors, so you'd think this would be superlative. Unfortunately, for vanilla lovers, this lacks definitive flavor. This vanilla would be great on a hot day, as would every flavor on this list. However, it would be better for combining with other components to get the desired flavor to pop. If you're looking for truly great vanilla, here's a list of 11 popular vanilla ice cream brands.
24. Jamocha
The word "jamocha" is more interesting than this flavor. It combines the words "java" and "mocha" (both coffee-related terms) with the inconvenient subtext of the word "jamoke," which connotes a person of low intelligence and has been used as a slur. Etymology aside, it's coffee ice cream that understands the assignment. It's just that when you are up against the far more fascinating and flavorful Jamocha Almond Fudge, well, you see ...
23. Wild 'n Reckless Sherbet
Here, Baskin-Robbins takes a second bite at the sherbet apple to far greater results, as green apple, raspberry, and fruit punch fill out this flavor profile. While delivering an experience that verges on cloying due to sweetness (looking at you, fruit punch), it is an improvement. It's hardly reckless at 170 calories per serving, but you may consider eating it to be wild for that very reason.
22. Pralines 'n Cream
Here's a fun fact — this is a Baskin-Robbins original Flavor of the Month, created in 1970 after a trip to New Orleans by Irv Robbins and his wife, Irma. Typical ice cream visionaries — they discovered something yummy and said, "Hey, we can make an ice cream out of this." Your experience may depend on your love of pralines, but it's another childhood favorite.
21. Nutty Coconut
It's easy to end up a little biased in favor of this flavor if you've had a recent tropical vacation and miss the taste of warm, breezy respite. Nonetheless, this Nutty Coconut is for real with its enjoyable texture-flavor combination.
The coconut is successful, oddly, thanks to components other than the coconut. It's the other nuts that do the heavy lifting — chunks of roasted almonds, pecans, and walnuts. That texture just works with the baseline fruity flavor.
20. Old Fashioned Butter Pecan
The top 20 Baskin-Robbins flavors begins with a classic. Old Fashioned Butter Pecan is a simple combination of buttered pecans and ice cream. Unlike the unnerving buttery taste of Daiquiri Ice, the butter flavor is spot on. Although pecans and pralines seem similar, there is a difference in how they are prepared. There's even a little history to go along with reading about the flavor difference between pralines and butter pecan.
19. Pistachio Almond
Pistachio aficionados may be disappointed to learn that this flavor seems more about the almond component than anything else. It's obvious from the crunch to the unmistakable flavor of amaretto.
While Baskin-Robbins uses both natural and artificial flavors to achieve this selection's unique taste, genuine pistachio notes seem to get lost in the mix. They are still a worthy choice for those who are absolutely nuts for nuts, but the pistachio purist may find it somewhat wanting.
18. M&M'S® Monster Cookie
Baskin-Robbins' Flavor of the Month for August 2025 is a Whirling Dervish of brown sugar ice cream, M&M'S® MINIS milk chocolate candies, cookie dough pieces, and peanut butter cookie swirls. The experience is a little much. The monster cookie is fantastic, but as ice cream, it's a hot mess. Every flavor component here just kind of blends together. Would I kick this one out of my waffle cone? Heck no!
17. Reese's® Peanut Butter Cup
Say what you will about Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, but this one is for Reese's® fans. If you're not, it may come off as vanilla with random chunks of peanut butter cup. Nothing to shake a stick at (or a Twix®, for that matter), and not enough for the top 10.
16. Chocolate Almond
Out of the big three ice cream flavors, Baskin-Robbins chocolate is superior to vanilla or strawberry. Chocolate almond is a prime example, accentuated with a nutty crunch, and it hints at even greater things to come from other flavors higher up the list. You may want something in addition to just chocolate, or you may want chocolate nuttiness without marshmallowy bits. Either way, this is a bridge between primary flavor and enhanced iteration.
15. Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
This flavor is not a chocolate in the strict sense, which both helps it and may hurt it. It is an example of a whole lot going on that still manages to give each component space to shine. Not being a chocolate helps it with a milder base to highlight the chocolate chips and the cookie dough bits. It hurts it in the sense that the Baskin-Robbins chocolate really is that good.
14. Chocolate Chip
Chocolate chip ice cream has taken a hit recently, falling out of the top five ice cream flavors in the International Dairy Food Association's 2024 ranking. Our ranking is here to confirm that ... Well, they might have a point. In a taste test of 32 flavors, it comes out well enough. You can't beat the contrast of the vanilla and chocolate chips. In a world that celebrates the extreme, simple pleasures truly are the best.
13. Rocky Road
If you are going to mix things up, what better way to do it than with an iconic flavor like Rocky Road? The combination of chocolate, nuts, and marshmallow has made the flavor a popular choice since its inception during the Great Depression (hence the name, of which so many were experiencing during that time).
Baskin-Robbins' take on the flavor is classic, featuring all the key components with no other razzmatazz. You have the superior Baskin-Robbins chocolate, the almonds, and the marshmallow bits all blending together for a sweet yet slightly salty mix of ice cream infrastructure.
12. Chocolate
As has been mentioned several times before in this ranking, Baskin-Robbins' chocolate ice cream is quite simply the best of the big three base flavors that Baskin-Robbins produces and builds upon. It only follows that, in its unadulterated state, the chocolate ice cream is heads and shoulders above many of the flavors ranked so far.
What exactly makes it so delicious? It comes down to a darker, heartier chocolate than that found in the World Class Chocolate. Add in a little butteriness and even a hint of bitterness make it a distinguishable difference. As you will soon learn, there are only a couple of Baskin-Robbins' chocolate varietals that outdo this one.
11. Peanut Butter 'n Chocolate
As tantalizing as chocolate and vanilla are together, one combination that stands out even more is peanut butter and chocolate. Two distinct yet earthy flavors meet, and ice cream history is made.
The compound satisfaction delivered runs deep. Beyond the varied tasting notes each flavor brings to the table, the frozen peanut butter chunks give way to smooth, rich chocolate Valhalla. If there is any reason these two should not be joined in holy matrimony, speak now, or forever hold your peace.
10. Mint Chocolate Chip
This ranking has passed yet another rubicon and it's bringing it home, starting with a perennial favorite. Yet another Baskin-Robbins original creation, Mint Chocolate Chip has everything there is to love about chocolate chip with the added element of mint, turning a potential repeat into a definite refresh — no cookie dough necessary here.
Worth noting with all of Baskin-Robbins' ice creams that include chips is the liquid chip. Baskin-Robbins adds the chocolate while it's melted, and the ice cream hardens it. According to the brand, it makes for a better chocolate chip experience, and the sample tasted for this ranking did not indicate otherwise. If you are looking to make your own at home, here is the best mint to use for homemade mint chocolate chip ice cream.
9. Jamocha Almond Fudge
Sometimes, less is more. Other times, you just want to throw some eclectic deliciousness together to create a masterpiece. First and foremost is the clever combination of coffee and chocolate fudge. Just like chocolate and vanilla, chocolate and coffee make the flavors delivered in this one sing.
Top it all off with some almond crunch, and this is a kitchen sink flavor that stays afloat in a sea of extravagance. If anyone ever crafts a "Mount Mushmore" of ice cream, it had better include Jamocha Almond Fudge.
8. Strawberry Cheesecake
Just in case anyone was starting to worry that strawberry would be left behind, fear not. A distinctly decadent iteration has come to the rescue and takes the next slot in the top 10: Strawberry Cheesecake. It's everything you want in a cheesecake, but may never have considered for a spectacular ice cream.
The strawberry here is swirled, pairing nicely with the cheesecake ice cream base. Graham cracker crust chunks fill out the texture spectrum, leading to a scoop that delivers more than just a flavor, almost a meal (or at least a great dessert).
7. OREO Cookies 'n Cream
It's hard to say which outside brand collaboration Baskin-Robbins has been most successful with over the years, but certainly one of the most widely recognized and delicious is the one they have with Oreo. It's a match made in ice cream heaven, pairing vanilla with chunks of the sandwich cookie.
Hats off to the cookie bits bringing the vanilla to new heights, like a Patrick Swayze dance partner elevating a ready-for-takeoff Jennifer Grey. It is one of the best uses of vanilla in the rankings thus far. Not bad when you consider that the world's most beloved cookie started as a knock-off.
6. No Sugar Added Pineapple Coconut
Call this one a "desserted island" (that's how Baskin-Robbins refers to it), as it has as much to unpack as a full suitcase after an island vacation. The ice cream itself is a pineapple coconut mix, but what makes it so spectacular is the real fruit.
Genuine pineapple chunks add the most welcome bursts of flavor and texture. The fact that it is designated "no sugar added" speaks to just how flavorful everything in here is, as well as reassuring any health-conscious diners.
5. Chocolate Mousse Royale
This is the only chocolate flavor to out-chocolate the original. Here, you've got Baskin-Robbins better than standard chocolate with chocolate mousse and chocolate flakes, all leading to serious chocolate overload. Have you ever wondered how many times you could put chocolate in one paragraph? Asking for a friend.
What's notable here is that after drawing attention to the liquid chocolate chip method for some flavors, Baskin-Robbins opted for solid chocolate flakes here. No matter, this is pure chocolate decadence that science needs to figure out how to replace all chocolate fountains with cascading Chocolate Mousse Royale.
4. Triple Mango
A Flavor of the Month from a few years back, Triple Mango clearly has what it takes to make it into the regular rotation of any respectable Baskin-Robbins location. Once again, much like No Sugar Added Pineapple Coconut, the secret weapon is chunks of real fruit.
But it's not just that — there is a triple threat at work here. In addition to the mango-flavored base and the real fruit chunks, there is a mango ribbon that permeates. It all comes together in such a refreshing experience that it is an absolute standout among 32 flavors.
3. Icing on the Cake
Cake-flavored ice creams are often a bit hit or miss. Some birthday cake ice creams even seem a little uninspired, like phoning in a birthday greeting to a six-year-old who was expecting a clown. However, this one is certainly an exception.
Icing on the Cake starts where most birthday cake ice creams do — with a vanilla base and candy confetti — but it is the actual icing chunks that truly make this a celebration worth RSVPing to. You would be hard-pressed to spoon yourself a bite of this one after a hard day and not feel better (unlike some other birthday cake ice cream brands that are best avoided).
2. Cherries Jubilee
Time and time again, in some of Baskin-Robbins' best flavors, real fruit makes the difference between good and truly great. Here we see it happen again, as the maraschino cherry pieces sell the whole package with plenty of room for gratuity.
Quite frankly, Very Berry Strawberry could learn something from its similarly hued cousin, turning up the flavor in both the base and the fruit pieces to truly go big. Its only limitation would be that your mileage for cherry may vary.
1. Cookie Monster
We ascend to the summit only to find a monster. Not an aggrieved ogre from a child's fairy tale, but a delicious blue childhood favorite with some name recognition. That's where the blue comes into play. Three types of cookie-ice cream sandwich, chocolate chip cookie, and cookie dough round out the winning flavor.
Cookie Monster ice cream satisfies the cookie craving in a way that M&M's® Monster Cookie didn't. Perhaps the sweet cream is a better base for cookie madness. In any case, there is nothing to fear when this monster calls.
Methodology
Ranking 32 ice cream flavors started with a matrix of base elements (ice cream), viscous components (ribbons, swirls, etc.), and solid components (nuts, chips, chunks, etc.). Then, we determined if components enhanced or detracted from the base or the overall concept. This ranking and methodology was conducted with an eye (and a mouth) for objectivity, but readers will come to their own conclusions. Just don't blame anyone involved for the brain freeze.