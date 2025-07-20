Combine Ginger Ale And Sherbet For The Ultimate Summer Punch
If you're ever having guests over during those warmer months, you need a refreshing drink to keep them cool. Sure, you can turn your favorite cocktail into a batch drink, but why not make a no-alcohol punch? You only need two ingredients: ginger ale and sherbet.
This classic combination has been a fan-favorite for decades because the two ingredients pair so well together. The sweet flavor and ice cold texture of sherbet melts into the bubbly ginger ale, creating a delicious drink with a punch of sweetness (pun intended). As far as the sherbet flavor, you can use just about any one you want. Rainbow sherbet creates a bright color and lends the drink a subtle tang, while orange and strawberry sherbet each build their own fruity, sweet taste. All you need is one standard-sized carton of sherbet and a two-liter bottle of soda. Just add the carton to a large bowl — in scoops, to evenly distribute it — then pour the ginger ale over the top and watch the magic happen. For a tangier bite, make homemade ginger ale using fresh ginger.
Get creative with flavorful add-ins
While you only need two ingredients for this punch, to really pack in the flavor, you might want to explore other juices and additions. If you're using orange sherbet, enhance the visual appeal by adding fresh oranges, and build up that orange flavor with a few splashes of orange juice. For complementary sweetness, add some pineapple juice or sliced pineapple, too. And when serving, garnish the cups with orange slices for some extra fun.
A strawberry punch could benefit from sliced strawberries, and you can even add some kiwi slices for a strawberry-kiwi flavor pairing. Fresh herbs will bring bright flavor and color to the drink, too. Strawberry-basil and strawberry-mint are well-loved duos, and for a woodier flavor, you can also incorporate a few rosemary sprigs. If you have the time, making your own sherbet using fruits like strawberries or watermelon will also add nice flavor, and for the more citrusy-minded folks, you can make a homemade tangerine version with only one ingredient.