Combine Ginger Ale And Sherbet For The Ultimate Summer Punch

If you're ever having guests over during those warmer months, you need a refreshing drink to keep them cool. Sure, you can turn your favorite cocktail into a batch drink, but why not make a no-alcohol punch? You only need two ingredients: ginger ale and sherbet.

This classic combination has been a fan-favorite for decades because the two ingredients pair so well together. The sweet flavor and ice cold texture of sherbet melts into the bubbly ginger ale, creating a delicious drink with a punch of sweetness (pun intended). As far as the sherbet flavor, you can use just about any one you want. Rainbow sherbet creates a bright color and lends the drink a subtle tang, while orange and strawberry sherbet each build their own fruity, sweet taste. All you need is one standard-sized carton of sherbet and a two-liter bottle of soda. Just add the carton to a large bowl — in scoops, to evenly distribute it — then pour the ginger ale over the top and watch the magic happen. For a tangier bite, make homemade ginger ale using fresh ginger.