Why You Should Avoid Buying This Celebratory Halo Top Ice Cream Flavor

Birthday cake is one of the most polarizing ice cream flavors, but what constitutes a birthday cake has come a long way from its ancient Roman origins. Taking the elements you'd see on the proverbial dessert — white cake base, sprinkles, buttercream frosting — the ice cream is usually a much sweeter version of vanilla. Whether you're a fan of this flavor or not, there's one brand we won't want to party with for its less-than-celebratory taste.

In our ranking of 14 Halo Top ice cream flavors, the birthday cake pint placed last. Upon the first bite, our writer described it as "a weird, artificial taste" akin to Play-Doh. It lacked the semblance of a real birthday cake and didn't have enough sprinkles to make up for it. And sadly, the sprinkles were the best part. The ingredient list for the birthday cake ice cream is similar to the vanilla bean, which ranked a couple of notches higher on the list at 11th place. Regardless of how you feel about the ice cream brand, it seems Halo Top dropped the ball on this one.