The Chipotle Money-Saving Hack That Inspired A Menu Change That's Enraging Employees
Everyone's favorite elevated but affordable fast casual Americanized Mexican chain, Chipotle, is nothing if not accommodating to every taste. Vegan? Try the chain's multiple plant-based protein options. Feeling tacos, bowl, or burrito? You can build your own of all three. And beyond the obvious rice, proteins, salsas, veggies, and sauces available on the bar, are a couple lesser known "secret menu," if you will, options like the tangy vinaigrette dressing, burritodilla entree, and viral ranch dressing hack as an accompaniment to dip your burrito in or drizzle over a bowl.
Now, Chipotle has unveiled another option of a "family style" meal. This gives you multiple tubs of rice, protein, veggies, two sides of guac, and one of chips — all the components to easily feed a family of four or six, for a highly affordable $35 (at least in some locations — more on this in a bit!). The savings are pretty obvious when you crunch the numbers. An individual chicken or sofritas bowl will clock in around $10 — before the addition of guac. For $35 though, you get enough to make four bowls (including tortillas and guac!) — which breaks down to about $8.75 per bowl — even cheaper if you're stretching it past four servings, but a win either way.
Unfortunately, it's not all fun and games. The online chatter makes it clear at least some employees hate to see this order coming, with some going so far as to comment "please do not order this — Chipotle worker."
This option varies depending on location
While those feeding a crowd love it, Chipotle employees groan about the headache of prepping these XL orders. We can only imagine it takes a bit of time and effort to prep multiple bowls and containers of food for one person's order. And especially at busy times, can hold up a long line.
Before you go through the trouble, call ahead and ask your individual store if they offer this family meal. And for the sake of the hardworking employees making your meals, try your best to visit at off times — not during chaotic lunch hour rushes — and as always, don't forget your manners. When requesting anything a little unorthodox or from the proverbial secret menu, niceness goes a long, long way — and when you're currying favors, it's way more likely for you to get the order you want.
If internet reports are to be believed, the actual price tag on this bulk sized order varies quite a bit from one locator to another, often undercutting the money-saving appeal altogether. While some scored theirs for $35, others report their family style orders clocking in at double this price, or more! While Chipotle's site does acknowledge this "group order" option, no price is listed, so does likely vary. If you're in any doubt of availability, call ahead or go in person to your local store (and perhaps show them this article!).