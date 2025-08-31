The Chipotle Money-Saving Hack That Inspired A Menu Change That's Enraging Employees

Everyone's favorite elevated but affordable fast casual Americanized Mexican chain, Chipotle, is nothing if not accommodating to every taste. Vegan? Try the chain's multiple plant-based protein options. Feeling tacos, bowl, or burrito? You can build your own of all three. And beyond the obvious rice, proteins, salsas, veggies, and sauces available on the bar, are a couple lesser known "secret menu," if you will, options like the tangy vinaigrette dressing, burritodilla entree, and viral ranch dressing hack as an accompaniment to dip your burrito in or drizzle over a bowl.

Now, Chipotle has unveiled another option of a "family style" meal. This gives you multiple tubs of rice, protein, veggies, two sides of guac, and one of chips — all the components to easily feed a family of four or six, for a highly affordable $35 (at least in some locations — more on this in a bit!). The savings are pretty obvious when you crunch the numbers. An individual chicken or sofritas bowl will clock in around $10 — before the addition of guac. For $35 though, you get enough to make four bowls (including tortillas and guac!) — which breaks down to about $8.75 per bowl — even cheaper if you're stretching it past four servings, but a win either way.

Unfortunately, it's not all fun and games. The online chatter makes it clear at least some employees hate to see this order coming, with some going so far as to comment "please do not order this — Chipotle worker."