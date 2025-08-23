The Viral Chipotle 'Ranch' Dressing Is Just A Combination Of These Two Toppings

Making a creamy dressing for your Chipotle meal is easy. All you need is to make sure you order the honey vinaigrette and a side of sour cream. You'll combine the two, shake up the dressing container with the lid on, and pour as much as you want on top of your food.

The only problem with this dressing hack is that there seems to be some inconsistency from Chipotle stores when it comes to the honey vinaigrette. For starters, you should be able to get the honey vinaigrette in person or through the mobile app, but some customers on social media have complained that they don't receive their dressing when they order it to be delivered. Not only that, but the honey vinaigrette is meant to be free when you order a salad, and yet, many customers reported on Reddit in early 2025 that they were charged $1.50 for the dressing.

If you really want to try and hack the system, you can technically get a burrito bowl but order it as a "salad." Just order the salad, and add rice and light lettuce, plus a side of sour cream. Then, in theory, you should still get your honey vinaigrette for free on the side, and voila, you'll have the viral ranch dressing to enjoy!