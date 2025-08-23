The Viral Chipotle 'Ranch' Dressing Is Just A Combination Of These Two Toppings
There's a lot to love about Chipotle. The Americanized Mexican food chain basically pioneered the "fast casual" craze, its food is delicious, they celebrate customers' half-birthdays, and they have fun secret menu items like the burritodilla and viral "ranch" dressing.
The creamy ranch dressing hack from Chipotle has been taking TikTok by storm, even though its original honey vinaigrette dressing has been a fan-favorite from the beginning. It may sound like Chipotle has rolled out a fancy new sauce to accompany the famous honey vinaigrette, but the so-called "ranch dressing" is actually just an ordering hack that combines two toppings: sour cream and the vinaigrette.
Mixing these two toppings yields a deliciously creamy and tangy dressing that can be used on your salad, in a bowl, or as a dip for your burrito or quesadilla. But, how do you order this hack to make sure you can get the cheapest and best meal on your next Chipotle run?
Ordering the ranch dressing at Chipotle
Making a creamy dressing for your Chipotle meal is easy. All you need is to make sure you order the honey vinaigrette and a side of sour cream. You'll combine the two, shake up the dressing container with the lid on, and pour as much as you want on top of your food.
The only problem with this dressing hack is that there seems to be some inconsistency from Chipotle stores when it comes to the honey vinaigrette. For starters, you should be able to get the honey vinaigrette in person or through the mobile app, but some customers on social media have complained that they don't receive their dressing when they order it to be delivered. Not only that, but the honey vinaigrette is meant to be free when you order a salad, and yet, many customers reported on Reddit in early 2025 that they were charged $1.50 for the dressing.
If you really want to try and hack the system, you can technically get a burrito bowl but order it as a "salad." Just order the salad, and add rice and light lettuce, plus a side of sour cream. Then, in theory, you should still get your honey vinaigrette for free on the side, and voila, you'll have the viral ranch dressing to enjoy!