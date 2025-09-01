The Cheap Aluminum Foil Pan Hack That Keeps Food Cold For Hours (Even Outside)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've ever gone to a get-together in which cold food is on display, you've likely wondered how long it's been sitting and if it's still good to eat. Restaurant buffets serving fruit can often navigate this scenario by placing refrigeration and ice under the trays. The question is, what can a host do to keep food cool at home or at an outdoor event?

Ice is the key. There are a couple of ways to use ice effectively, including using a plastic bag filled with ice cubes covered with a protective layer of lettuce leaves or other suitable decoration. However, there's a unique way to prepare and use the ice that is worthy of attention. Ideally, you can use a longer-lasting block of ice to cool your food. Block ice stays cold longer because it has fewer exposed edges, causing warm air to take more time to penetrate it. The trick becomes how you obtain this block of ice. One solution is to fill an aluminum foil pan with water and set it in the freezer. This way, you'll have a solid block of ice already formed in the pan, on which you can set your food.