Reach For This Kind Of Ice If You Need Extended Cooling Power For Hours

Packing up your cooler for a trip, only to open it hours later and find everything swimming in cold water is a major inconvenience. Sure, the drinks might still be sort of cold, but all the ice is long gone. This is where block ice makes all the difference. While everyday ice cubes are more common, they simply don't last as long, and the reason comes down to surface area. Cube ice has a larger area exposed to warm air, leading to faster melting. On the other hand, block ice is denser than cube ice and will break down more slowly.

It's the same principle behind why a snowball takes longer to melt than a handful of crushed ice. It holds its shape for much longer, buying you precious time. This change is not only about convenience, but food quality and waste reduction. Cold drinks stay cold, but more importantly, perishable items like dairy, deli meats, and produce remain in a safer cool zone for several hours. This kind of ice is also beneficial when the cooler being opened and closed is unavoidable. Every time warm air sneaks in, cube ice gets hit hard and melts faster. But block ice is more resilient in that kind of environment. This isn't exclusive to coolers, either. Even your pitcher at home will benefit from some block ice to keep your drinks ice-cold, all without compromising flavor.