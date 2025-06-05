Avoid Buying This Pre-Made Food Platter From Costco And Simply Make It By Hand Instead

When you're getting ready to serve food to family and guests at your next seasonal event, it might seem convenient to have the work done for you by purchasing pre-made food platters from Costco. There are several kinds to choose from. However, when it comes to serving fruit, think again. Instead, consider buying the fruits individually and creating your own presentation. While that means more work for you in terms of preparation, there are several advantages of going with this option.

One reason to avoid buying pre-cut fruit at Costco is the cost, as you will save money on produce when you buy it whole and make the platter yourself. Compared to the cost of buying and preparing individually bought fruit, premade fruit platters can be more expensive. The addition of the labor costs of premade fruit can increase the price of your platter by a factor of three over the price of whole fruit.