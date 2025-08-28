Is Pepsi's Prebiotic Cola Actually Good For Your Gut?

It's been a while since PepsiCo released a new soda. But now the chain, which acquired prebiotic soda brand Poppi back in May 2025, is launching two new pre-biotic sodas in its most iconic Pepsi flavors: Original Cola and Cherry Vanilla. The soda will be healthier than traditional soda varieties with just 30 calories and 5 grams of cane sugar, plus it will not contain any artificial sweeteners. But the prebiotic benefit comes from its 3 grams of prebiotic fiber, which is right around the beneficial daily amount for increased gut health, suggesting Pepsi's new cola line will certainly be good for your gut.

While there are no official guidelines surrounding daily prebiotic fiber intake, WebMD says studies have shown that between 3 and 5 grams daily is all you need to benefit your gut health over time. But it's important to note that prebiotics are fairly easy to attain through a balanced diet.

"If you eat a high fiber diet, you're taking care of your prebiotics pretty well," Marion Nestle, an emeritus professor of nutrition, food studies, and public health at New York University, told the University of Illinois. With that said, you might not need to drink the soda to see the same benefits. Still, fans of prebiotic sodas will have to wait a bit to buy the Pepsi in stores, as it doesn't launch in retail until 2026, though you can buy it online in fall 2025.