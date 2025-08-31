Carla Hall's Sweet Spin On A Viral Food Trend Became A Controversial Hit

While renowned chef and TV host Carla Hall specializes in comfort food, she also has plenty of unique ideas when it comes to desserts. For example, Hall believes cake batter should be lumpy in order to produce perfectly airy confections. Conversely, one of her more controversial opinions (and recipes) pertains to dessert-forward butter boards.

If you're unfamiliar, the viral butter board trend took off in 2022 and involves covering platters with softened butter and topping it with ingredients like honey, bacon, cheese, and chives. The spreads are then served with shareable snacks like crackers, crostini, and veggies. While the booming popularity of butter boards eventually led to butter flights: another unique way to experiment with your bread course, Hall decided to completely reinvent this concept for dessert lovers.

Instead of butter, Hall leapt ahead and created a board featuring various flavors of homemade cookie butter. Needless to say, this quirky, unconventional treat quickly became a controversial yet popular recipe. Unlike traditional butter boards which are typically savory, shareable snack platters with butter as the primary base, Hall reinvented the concept entirely and paired a range of cookie butters with extras like sliced fruit, brioche bread, pretzels, and graham crackers. While her idea quickly took off and became an internet sensation, select foodies looked down on her one-of-a-kind recipe, claiming the idea of a sharable dessert board was not only unhealthy but also unsanitary.