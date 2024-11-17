Why Carla Hall Believes Cake Batter Should Be Lumpy

Professional chef, cookbook author, and TV personality Carla Hall is full of delightful culinary insights, including a few that will seriously surprise you, like how to soak up food grease or how to achieve perfectly cooked grits. Hall recently handpicked a handful of helpful hints and shared them via Redbook, including how to choose the juiciest fruits at the market and how to preserve your pantry's herbs — or how to know when to throw your herbs away. But one of her most remarkable tips resides in the baking realm: Your lumpy, bumpy batter is not only workable, it's welcome.

It's a common belief among home bakers that lumps are the enemy. And if you've ever bitten into a cookie and found a solid pocket of brown sugar or, even worse, unincorporated baking soda, it's easy to see why. But, as Hall notes, when you mix your batter just up until the point of incorporation, you should still see lumps in your batter — and that's a good thing.

Those lumps are usually just small pockets of air that will release on their own while baking. When you beat your batter past the point of just incorporated, with the well-intentioned goal of a perfectly smooth dessert, you're actually knocking out all of the air that will make your favorite treats light and airy. The more air you lose while mixing, the tougher and denser your dessert will be. No one wants a flat muffin or a firm cake, so be sure to keep your mixing to a minimum.