Ree Drummond Loves This Kitchen Tool So Much Even Her Barbie Doll Comes With It

Food Network star Ree Drummond has inspired countless home cooks with her easy-to-prepare, homestyle recipes fit for the whole family. While Drummond uses an assortment of cookware to make her renowned pecan pie or beef chili with corn flour, she relies on one traditional pan more than any other: a classic cast iron skillet.

Drummond loves cast iron pans because they're highly versatile and fairly easy-to-use. While there may be a slew of myths surrounding cast iron skillets, most can be debunked. Even though they require a small amount of regular maintenance, when seasoned properly with oil, these sturdy pans can cook almost anything, and Ree Drummond can prove it.

Believe it or not, Drummond's love for cast iron pans was featured in the debut of her very own Barbie doll, which includes a miniature version of this favored product. In 2018, Drummond partnered with Walmart to release a Barbie emulating the ranch-style chef herself. Besides the doll, included in the Barbie Pioneer Woman Kitchen Play Set are over 25 kitchen accessories, including a stand mixer, pop-up toaster, and tiny, black cast iron skillet. In an exclusive interview with Delish, Drummond confirms her favorite part of the entire play set is, in fact, the cast iron pan. Most importantly, Drummond wanted the play kitchen to reflect her most-used cookware. It's clear that her Barbie's kitchen tools are accurate, as Drummond has debuted several cast iron-specific recipes over the years.