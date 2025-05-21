Ree Drummond Loves This Kitchen Tool So Much Even Her Barbie Doll Comes With It
Food Network star Ree Drummond has inspired countless home cooks with her easy-to-prepare, homestyle recipes fit for the whole family. While Drummond uses an assortment of cookware to make her renowned pecan pie or beef chili with corn flour, she relies on one traditional pan more than any other: a classic cast iron skillet.
Drummond loves cast iron pans because they're highly versatile and fairly easy-to-use. While there may be a slew of myths surrounding cast iron skillets, most can be debunked. Even though they require a small amount of regular maintenance, when seasoned properly with oil, these sturdy pans can cook almost anything, and Ree Drummond can prove it.
Believe it or not, Drummond's love for cast iron pans was featured in the debut of her very own Barbie doll, which includes a miniature version of this favored product. In 2018, Drummond partnered with Walmart to release a Barbie emulating the ranch-style chef herself. Besides the doll, included in the Barbie Pioneer Woman Kitchen Play Set are over 25 kitchen accessories, including a stand mixer, pop-up toaster, and tiny, black cast iron skillet. In an exclusive interview with Delish, Drummond confirms her favorite part of the entire play set is, in fact, the cast iron pan. Most importantly, Drummond wanted the play kitchen to reflect her most-used cookware. It's clear that her Barbie's kitchen tools are accurate, as Drummond has debuted several cast iron-specific recipes over the years.
Ree Drummond's love for cast iron cookware runs deep
While there's little doubt Ree Drummond's favorite 'lifelong comfort meal' (aka cashew chicken) is made in a trusted cast iron skillet, she also regularly features comforting meals that can be made in these sturdy, reliable pans both online and in her various cookbooks. Next to classic stir-fry, Drummond has recipes for cast iron pizza, taco skillets, and lasagna. There's even a case for making focaccia in your cast iron.
Beyond savory, everyday meals, Drummond's recipes also include sweet treats such as skillet mocha brownie sundaes and cherry cobbler. While this country-style chef appreciates the versatility of this durable cookware, she also believes that with proper care, cast iron skillets can last a lifetime. If you're new to the world of cast iron, unfortunately, Drummond doesn't recommend one size skillet over others. However, based on her most popular recipes, one 12-inch skillet is all you need.
That being said, although Drummond's signature Barbie may be difficult to find in Walmart stores and online, Drummond has found a way to express her appreciation for cast iron pans in other ways. In 2015, Drummond debuted a line of affordable cast iron cookware exclusively through Walmart. A variety of The Pioneer Woman-branded cast iron pans as well as enameled cast iron Dutch ovens are now available for purchase in retail stores and online at Walmart.com.