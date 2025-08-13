Here's How Ree Drummond Uses A Fine Mesh Strainer To Make Next-Level Scrambled Eggs

There are enough celebrity chef ways to make scrambled eggs that you could try a new technique every weekend, and still have room for more. Bobby Flay's perfect scrambled eggs rely on crème fraîche and a constant stir over low heat for a silky finish. Martha Stewart's scrambled egg fat choice is ghee. And Gordon Ramsay whips his egg mix to heck for a fluffy final product. And Ree Drummond has her own signature technique to add to the pack.

In a clip from her Food Network show "The Pioneer Woman," Drummond whisks half a dozen eggs and presses them through a fine mesh strainer to render them super smooth. In lieu of the white and yellow marbling a less vigorous mix would create, Drummond's blend is uniform in sunny yellow color and glassy texture. The extra will aid in even cooking and create consistent plates versus the curds of various sizes and doneness that you might otherwise end up with.