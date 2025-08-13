Here's How Ree Drummond Uses A Fine Mesh Strainer To Make Next-Level Scrambled Eggs
There are enough celebrity chef ways to make scrambled eggs that you could try a new technique every weekend, and still have room for more. Bobby Flay's perfect scrambled eggs rely on crème fraîche and a constant stir over low heat for a silky finish. Martha Stewart's scrambled egg fat choice is ghee. And Gordon Ramsay whips his egg mix to heck for a fluffy final product. And Ree Drummond has her own signature technique to add to the pack.
In a clip from her Food Network show "The Pioneer Woman," Drummond whisks half a dozen eggs and presses them through a fine mesh strainer to render them super smooth. In lieu of the white and yellow marbling a less vigorous mix would create, Drummond's blend is uniform in sunny yellow color and glassy texture. The extra will aid in even cooking and create consistent plates versus the curds of various sizes and doneness that you might otherwise end up with.
Making The Pioneer Woman's scrambled eggs at home and more eggcellent tips
Ree Drummond adds a ¼ cup of half and half and a hearty sprinkle of black pepper before daintily dancing the eggs around a nonstick skillet. This particular preparation is topped with some chopped smoked salmon and chives, and served with a bagel. It would perform just as nicely in tortilla shells for breakfast tacos, paired with a breakfast classic like bacon, or topped with a bright scoop of roe.
Starting scrambled eggs on a cold pan also staves off unwelcome textures by making it harder to overcook the batch. Some instructions even cut the heat right when the eggs appear to have set as extra insurance. And plenty of scrambled egg takes call for less of a stir in the pan and sweeping motions like elegant figure eight patterns instead. That consistency creates a velvet protein topography versus a more random landscape that a less studied hand might otherwise achieve.