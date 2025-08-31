Costco Shoppers Have A Problem With Its Sushi Rice: Here's How They're Working Around It

When it comes to shopping at Costco, let's start with the good. There's a lot the mega warehouse giant does well. For example, Costco food court wins like hot dogs, pizza, and a delicious chocolate chip cookie. Then there are the exclusive members-only discounts that your Costco card gets you. The $4.99 rotisserie chicken may be worth the membership alone. However, it's not all sunshine and bulk discounts at the retailer. Like any major retailer, there are going to be items that the brand does really well, and others that leave room for improvement. One food staple that Redditors on the r/Costco subreddit called out that's more miss than hit? The sushi rice, which one Redditor complained is "too sticky and dense."

Now that wouldn't be such a tragedy on its own. However, the sashimi quality for the Costco sushi-grade salmon and other fish is considered to be great by many shoppers, so if you're looking to enjoy some fresh fish or seafood at home, you might be looking for some sushi rice to accompany it and find yourself disappointed. Luckily, Reddit users have a solution: Buy a sashimi tray from Costco and cook your own rice at home to make your own sushi.