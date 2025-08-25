What To Know About The 10-5-5 Rule For Perfectly Cooked Sushi Rice

Whether you're making homemade California rolls or a colorful salmon avocado poke bowl, you need to start with a good base: perfectly cooked, slightly sticky sushi rice. One common method for cooking rice is the 10-5-5 method: Boil the rice, covered, over medium-high heat for 10 minutes; simmer it over medium-low heat, covered, for five minutes; then keep the lid on, turn off the heat, and let it rest for five minutes. But will the 10-5-5 rule work for sushi rice? Mike Morales, Sunda New Asian's Culinary Director, shared his thoughts on this with Chowhound, saying it could work in theory, but with a few caveats.

The 10-5-5 method "follows the basic structure of cooking, simmering, and resting — essential steps for properly cooked rice," Morales says. However, "The stove method can be a bit tricky, since variables like heat level and pan type affect consistency." Ultimately, Morales says he recommends investing in a rice cooker, as it "takes the guesswork out" and produces better rice more consistently.

If you don't have a rice cooker yet, Morales points to the importance of using the correct rice — short-grain sushi rice — and "precise water-to-rice ratios." This variety contains more starch than medium or long-grain rice, which gives sushi rice that nice sticky texture. So while you may technically be able to turn normal white rice into a sushi base by using it as a substitute for sushi rice, it's not recommended.