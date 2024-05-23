Is It Possible To Buy Sushi-Grade Salmon At Costco?

When making a dish that calls for raw salmon, such as ceviche or a colorful poke bowl, it's important to buy sushi-grade fish for the occasion. This is fish that's been deemed safe for raw consumption, because no, not all fish is created equal, and there are more varieties that need to be cooked first than those you can eat raw. Luckily, most grocery chains do offer some form of sushi-grade fish, and many people buy their salmon from the grocery store. From Whole Foods to Fresh Market,it's normally not too inconvenient of a protein to find. But does Costco have it too?

The popular warehouse chain has something for every shopper, and a lot of people say it pays to buy salmon from Costco thanks to its affordability, but is the salmon sushi-grade? Unfortunately, the answer isn't as black and white as yes or no. Costco does sell "sashimi quality" fish, but that's not quite the same thing as sushi or sashimi-grade. Still, not one of these terms has a concrete definition, anyway.

Sushi-grade fish is an unregulated term, meaning the Food and Drug Administration does not have clear regulations as to what exactly deems fish safe to eat raw. Most sellers identify their fish as safe raw if it is the freshest catch they have available and handled with special care to prevent food-borne illnesses. Still, individual sellers of the fish can set sushi-grade regulations themselves, so just how safe the fish is to eat depends on the expectations of the seller.

