8 Flavorful Tips To Elevate Sweet Potato Salad

I absolutely love sweet potato salad. Sorry to be so frank, but it's one of my favorite types of deli salads. Everything from the sweetness of the potatoes to their vibrant orange color and creamy texture makes them perfect for light salad dishes that feel comforting, sophisticated, and irresistible.

When I first started my career as a chef over a decade ago, my first job was working behind the counter at a local seafood restaurant called the Crab Cooker. We served an array of pre-made cold salads, from blue crab and paprika mayo to dill pickle chicken salad to our legendary potato salad. You might be wondering, "Why does a seafood restaurant have potato salad?" Well, we incorporated our house-made smoked albacore into it, and it was the biggest hit. Every holiday season, when we swapped the classic russet potatoes for orange sweet potatoes, almost every customer would buy a pint to take home. The smoky flavor of the albacore mixed with the naturally sweet flavor of the potatoes was absolutely divine.

That experience taught me how a simple ingredient swap can transform a familiar dish completely. Sweet potatoes bring natural sugars, a beautiful color, and a creamy texture that can elevate any salad from ordinary to extraordinary. Here are eight tips, tricks, and techniques I've learned over the years to make a delicious sweet potato salad.