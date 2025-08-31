The Easiest Way To Make Lasagna Isn't In A Baking Dish According To Rachael Ray

With a quick skillet pan lasagna, there's more room to experiment. You can try swapping ricotta for cottage cheese for a bit of a lighter dish or load the whole thing with roasted vegetables and lentils for a vegetarian version. The smaller skillet size means it is easy to play around without committing to a giant pan of leftovers, which makes experimenting with the dish feel less intimidating and way more enjoyable.

But, of course, even a cast iron pan won't fix a lasagna that is going to fall apart the second you cut into it, so that's where another method comes in to help lasagna hold its shape. The trick here isn't piling on as much cheese and sauce as you can into every layer, but alternating them — pasta, then sauce, pasta, then cheese — so that each layer stands out with its own unique flavor instead of blending all together into a gooey tomato and cheese puddle.

And another overlooked tip for perfect lasagna that extends to skillet-pan lasagna too: Let it rest. If you pull lasagna straight from the oven and serve it immediately it is almost guaranteed to slip and slide, instead, give it time to cool slightly, which lets the cheese set and the pasta absorb some extra moisture. While this part is a test of patience when cooking lasagna in a baking tray, you've saved yourself some time cooking it in a pan in the first place so lean in — the reward is a perfect skillet of lasagna that holds together beautifully.