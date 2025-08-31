The Korean Candy Butterscotch Lovers Need To Add To Their Next Charcuterie Board
Candy and charcuterie are not normally two words that go together. Super sweet and savory, salty flavors? These can clash easily — but we all know that some totally opposite food pairings work incredibly well together. If you've tried honey and dill pickles or braved hot sauce and ice cream, the next pairing on your list to dive into is a Korean caramel treat known as Orion almond candy on a charcuterie board.
To get the details on how to make this work, Chowhound spoke with Sungchul Shim, the executive chef of GUI Steakhouse in New York City. Speaking about this sweet nugget, Shim said that "Orion almond candy was much more popular back in the day, but I'm sure some new generations enjoy it. It's a candied almond on top of a nutty caramel. I like the texture, crunchy and chewy, and it has the perfect amount of sweetness."
Many of the tasty Korean candies you should give a try are quite sugary and fruity, but Shim describes the Orion almond candy as having a strong nuttiness and subtle sweetness. Caramel and butterscotch candies often have sugar as the primary tasting note, but the creaminess of the Orion candy is more forward.
Adding Orion almond candy to a charcuterie board
Nutty, sweet flavors have always had a place on charcuterie boards. Think of classic additions like honey-roasted peanuts, candied pecans and walnuts, and chocolate-covered almonds, all of which add that crunch and subtle sweetness to balance out creamy, savory cheeses and salty cured meats. Pieces of toffee brittle, chocolate with nuts, or even pralines show up often, too, because they deliver textural variety while keeping with the balance of sweet and savory. So if you're bored of using the same charcuterie board ingredients, this Korean candy can be the new ingredient that not many might have seen before on such a snacking spread.
In terms of particular pairings, Sungchul Shim explained, "I think on a charcuterie board, I'd pair Orion almond candy with salty, nutty cheeses like manchego or aged gouda, and maybe a soft cheese like brie to balance the crunch and sweetness. I think prosciutto or jamon serrano would work well too!"
Don't forget about dessert charcuterie boards either — the Orion almond candy has a similar appeal to caramelized nut clusters, which are a perfect contrast to fresh fruit, truffles, and dark chocolate. Finally, for Shim's favorite way to eat the Korean candy (you can try it after the charcuterie board), pair it with chocolate or vanilla ice cream. "Crush the candy into smaller pieces and sprinkle it on top of a scoop of ice cream. Perfection."