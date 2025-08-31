The Korean Candy Butterscotch Lovers Need To Add To Their Next Charcuterie Board

Candy and charcuterie are not normally two words that go together. Super sweet and savory, salty flavors? These can clash easily — but we all know that some totally opposite food pairings work incredibly well together. If you've tried honey and dill pickles or braved hot sauce and ice cream, the next pairing on your list to dive into is a Korean caramel treat known as Orion almond candy on a charcuterie board.

To get the details on how to make this work, Chowhound spoke with Sungchul Shim, the executive chef of GUI Steakhouse in New York City. Speaking about this sweet nugget, Shim said that "Orion almond candy was much more popular back in the day, but I'm sure some new generations enjoy it. It's a candied almond on top of a nutty caramel. I like the texture, crunchy and chewy, and it has the perfect amount of sweetness."

Many of the tasty Korean candies you should give a try are quite sugary and fruity, but Shim describes the Orion almond candy as having a strong nuttiness and subtle sweetness. Caramel and butterscotch candies often have sugar as the primary tasting note, but the creaminess of the Orion candy is more forward.