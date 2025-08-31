The Ohio Eatery Famously Decorated With Chewed Gum

In downtown Greenville, Ohio, a city of around 12,000 people northwest of Dayton, an innocuous sandwich shop draws customers who are arguably there for the restaurant's walls as much as they are for its food. It's called the Maid-Rite Sandwich Shoppe, and it's been around since 1934. And for much of that time, locals and visitors alike have been pressing their used chewing gum into the exterior brick, creating a colorful mosaic now known simply as the "Gum-Wall."

The wall's origins are a bit hazy, and it's unclear who exactly started it. Rather, the restaurant's owner told Ohio Magazine that people started putting gum on the restaurant's rear wall not long after it opened. Over time, the gum has transitioned to the other red brick walls of the restaurant, with customers sometimes sticking extra items in their gum, like coins or even love notes. Now, it's inseparable from the restaurant's identity, and what might look like vandalism elsewhere is treated here as community folk art — a sticky, if abstract, scrapbook of the restaurant's visitors.

Of course, this is a restaurant, not a public art piece, so what do people actually eat at Maid-Rite? The star is the Maid-Rite Sandwich, a so-called "loose meat sandwich" that's also very popular in Iowa. It's comparable to a pickle-enhanced sloppy joe without sauce, featuring ground beef on a hamburger bun, dressed with onion, mustard, and, of course, pickles. You can also get versions with cheese or ham, plus some other deli staples like chicken or egg salad sandwiches.