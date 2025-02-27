How To Toast Saffron For Maximum Flavor

Bright red saffron threads are a versatile herb that you can use to spice up your meals. They add heat to seafood paella and can be steeped in tea or blended into ice cream, giving dishes a warm, golden glow and fragrant aroma. There's evidence to indicate that saffron has been around since at least 1700 BC. Historically, the plant has been used in medicine and cooking. Plus, its deep orange hue makes for a vivid natural dye to color food and textiles.

The spice comes from the stigmas of the purple saffron crocus, Crocus sativus. Saffron works well in recipes like stew, risotto, seafood dishes, and pasta. Malpua, one of the world's oldest desserts, is often finished with syrup and a touch of saffron. The vibrant spice is also particularly popular in Iranian, Afghan, Indian, and Moroccan cooking. Saffron can be pretty pricey, but toasting the delicate tendrils in the oven or on your stovetop can enhance the spice and make it easier to grind into a powder. This way, you can disperse the grounds throughout and use a little less per dish.