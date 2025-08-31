The Absolute Tastiest Glaze For Vegetables Is A Common Korean Pantry Staple

Life is simply too short for bland steamed veggies or dishes dressed with the same old tired spices. Next time you're looking for big flavor achievable with just one ingredient, step aside from the usual marinades and reach for gochujang. Gochujang is a simple but potent paste made from fermented soybeans, rice, and peppers. It packs a sweet, savory, umami punch and is commonly used in Korean cooking. Use the paste to dress up anything from root veggies to greens; just about anything you can imagine is improved by a dollop or two of the paste's pungent, zesty spice and tang.

Chowhound caught up with someone who knows the sauce, its flavors, and how to use it as well as anyone: Sungchul Shim, executive chef of Gui Steakhouse in New York City. This Times Square restaurant expertly serves up Korean dishes alongside American steakhouse classics, and the Michelin-starred chef makes his own gochujang from scratch. "Gochujang is special because it has so many flavors happening at once," he explains. "It's a little sweet, a little spicy, full of umami, and it has this deep, almost earthy richness that comes from fermentation." Whatever you put it on, expect it to add "layers of flavor you can't get any other way," says Shim.