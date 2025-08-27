9 Red Flags At A Pizza Shop That Should Send You Running

We all have our own favorite pizza parlor. It's a place that brings us joy, consistency, and deliciousness. But what if you move, or go traveling? Suddenly, you get a hankering for pizza and don't know where to go. While picking the right pizza parlor is important, it's equally important to know where not to go. What are the qualities of a good pizza? What are the red flags for pizza quality? These are important questions to consider for a premium pie experience. Yes, you can always ferret out information online, but nothing beats visiting in person and checking out a physical location. The next time you're in unfamiliar territory, there are a few red flags you should watch out for before ordering that slice of pepperoni.

Chowhound spoke with Angelo Competiello, owner of Alta Irpinia in the Lower Hudson Valley village of Suffern, New York, to discern these flags. A hybrid salumeria and pizzeria, Alta Irpinia is already receiving rave reviews, as are Competiello's pizzas. The restaurateur, who appeared in Season 33, Episode 1 of "Beat Bobby Flay" (and, yes, beat Bobby Flay), knows what makes a good pizzeria. Even more importantly (for our purposes), he also knows what red flags to look out for when you're walking into a pizza shop for the first time. In addition to Competiello's expertise, we've also included some general advice on how to spot a sub-par pizza shop. Without further ado, we present the 9 pizza shop red flags that should send you running.