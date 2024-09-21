The Easy-To-Make Mistake That's Ruining Your Seafood Boil

You'll want the vegetables and meat in your boil to become tender prior to cooking the actual seafood. So, if you're adding something like onions or sausage, let them saute in a large pot prior to adding any water. This will cook down the onions and also give the sausage a good sear. Once you add water, then you can add the other non-seafood elements that you plan to cook in the water, such as potatoes and corn, as well as something to season the water, like Old Bay. You always want to add a little seasoning here because it's what gives the food that "seafood boil" style — zesty Cajun flavors are a popular choice, too.

From there, you can start to add the actual seafood, beginning with what takes the longest to cook. Depending on the size of shrimp, you might be able to add them alongside the crab and lobster (this is fine for jumbo shrimp), but time the boil carefully to know when to add any smaller items since they'll always need less time. Scallops should almost always be added last because they only need a little more than two minutes to cook, and if some of the water has evaporated out of the pot, scallops can be placed atop the other seafood and steamed for a few minutes, as long as there is a lid covering the pot to help cook them thoroughly.