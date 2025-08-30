The Lemon Trick That Keeps Seeds Out Of Your Food And Drinks

Lemons have an uncanny ability to brighten. They can brighten your mood with their smell and their pleasing visual pop. Who doesn't soften a bit when seeing a bowl of lemons on a sparkling countertop? They are an effective natural cleaner and they can even brighten your clothes with their Amalfi Coast lemoncore vibes. But, most importantly in the food realm, they can brighten your dishes with their hit of eye-opening acidity that just levels everything they touch up a notch or two.

Lemons can be integrated into your food in many ways, from their zest to getting the most abundant juice, and in many stages, from incorporating into a sauce or baking into your favorite blueberry muffins. But some dishes, like a fresh seafood pasta or a classic fried chicken sandwich, call for the perfect squeeze of lemon juice tableside as a finishing touch. How to cut lemons for that final flourish in a way that won't rain lemon seeds over your beautifully prepared food and drinks? The answer is lemon cheeks.

What, pray, are lemon cheeks? They are simply the outer curves of a lemon that can be harvested by slicing down along the length of the fruit. This leaves the inner structure, with most of the pulps and all the seeds, intact.