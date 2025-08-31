This Soda Morphs Cherry Jell-O Into A Vintage-Style Dessert That Still Hits
Whether it's been a minute since you even thought about Jell-O in all of its various forms (and in all of its unbranded gelatin generics) or you're something of a fancy Jell-O flavor layering genius, it's nice to keep a few tricks up your sleeve. The Jell-O salads that once represented wealth and status are, of course, an obvious upgrade, and a bit of booze makes Jell-O shots an adult treat to prepare in advance of your next party. And even more ingredient edits abound for more fun takes on everyone's favorite jiggly dessert.
Coca-Cola — or, in keeping with generics, any cola — imbues the fruity, wiggly marble trembling in your spoon with a little bit of soda fountain nostalgia. Added at the right time and in the right proportions, the liquid will even retain its carbonation for a kind of bubbly texture that's way less expected than the old banana slices. Here's how to combine Coke and cherry Jell-O for a one-of-a-kind treat.
Making cherry Coke Jell-O at home
You'll need to alter your gelatin's manufacturer instructions by more than just ingredients to create cherry Coke Jell-O that actually keeps a bit of fizz. The key is keeping it all from getting too hot so that the soda keeps its carbonation, So, after quickly dissolving the powder in boiling water, you'll need to give it a chill in the refrigerator for long enough for the mix to cool down, but not for so long that it sets. About fifteen minutes should do. Then you'll want to incorporate a couple of cups of the (also cold) Coke and place the cherry Jell-O back in the refrigerator to firm up.
You can also replicate this bubbly dessert preparation with other flavors, or double down on the cherry flavor by using Cherry Coca-Cola. Some preparations use sparkling water that lets the gelatin itself do all of the tastemaking. And when kids are out of the equation you can repeat the process with prosecco for a more effervescent take on those shots.