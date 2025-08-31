This Soda Morphs Cherry Jell-O Into A Vintage-Style Dessert That Still Hits

Whether it's been a minute since you even thought about Jell-O in all of its various forms (and in all of its unbranded gelatin generics) or you're something of a fancy Jell-O flavor layering genius, it's nice to keep a few tricks up your sleeve. The Jell-O salads that once represented wealth and status are, of course, an obvious upgrade, and a bit of booze makes Jell-O shots an adult treat to prepare in advance of your next party. And even more ingredient edits abound for more fun takes on everyone's favorite jiggly dessert.

Coca-Cola — or, in keeping with generics, any cola — imbues the fruity, wiggly marble trembling in your spoon with a little bit of soda fountain nostalgia. Added at the right time and in the right proportions, the liquid will even retain its carbonation for a kind of bubbly texture that's way less expected than the old banana slices. Here's how to combine Coke and cherry Jell-O for a one-of-a-kind treat.