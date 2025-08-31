Boxed Brownie Mix Gets A Rich Upgrade With This Liquid Swap Hack
Boxed mixes are often looked down on, but the reality is that they are helpful items to keep in the pantry for when you want some baked goodness that can be made in a pinch. Boxed brownie mixes (and we've ranked some of the best ones) are especially great for those days when you want an indulgent snack but might not have the time or energy to do make on from scratch. Even if you consider yourself an experienced home baker, it's hard to deny the usefulness of keeping a box of brownie mix on hand.
The one downside of boxed brownie mixes is that they aren't always as rich as their homemade counterparts. Fortunately, there's an easy way to make them more decadent, and it involves one liquid swap: use milk instead of water. Milk is thicker than water and contains more fat too, ultimately making brownies richer in both texture and flavor. For extra chocolate goodness, you can also try swapping out water for chocolate milk.
This is just one of several ways in which you can improve bland boxed brownies. You can make a brownie mix richer and more delicious by using ingredient swap hacks or adding a couple extra items. With the help of these tips, you can easily upgrade and transform boxed brownies so they taste homemade.
More liquid swaps that can make brownie mix richer
Swapping out water for other ingredients is one of the fastest ways to get richer boxed brownies. Besides milk, you can substitute water with buttermilk, flavored coffee creamers, or heavy cream to get a richer consistency in your brownies. All of these are thicker and more flavorful than water, thus making your brownies more indulgent. For those who are lactose intolerant, you can still use milk alternatives like coconut milk to the same effect.
Another great water replacement is brewed coffee. It isn't quite as thick as milk but it still infuses more flavor into the brownie than water. Plus, the coffee gives a nice bittersweet undertone to the brownie's flavor profile, which complements and intensifies the overall chocolate taste as well.
You can further maximize the richness of your boxed brownies by also replacing the oil with other ingredients. Melted butter is one of the most popular swaps, as it tends to have a stronger flavor and helps make brownies more gooey. Or you can also use more flavorful oils like olive oil to accomplish a similar effect. Last but not least, if you want your brownies to be as rich and fudgy as possible, try adding an extra egg yolk. All of these simple additions really go a long way; try mixing and matching them to get the most out of your boxed brownie mix.