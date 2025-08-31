Boxed Brownie Mix Gets A Rich Upgrade With This Liquid Swap Hack

Boxed mixes are often looked down on, but the reality is that they are helpful items to keep in the pantry for when you want some baked goodness that can be made in a pinch. Boxed brownie mixes (and we've ranked some of the best ones) are especially great for those days when you want an indulgent snack but might not have the time or energy to do make on from scratch. Even if you consider yourself an experienced home baker, it's hard to deny the usefulness of keeping a box of brownie mix on hand.

The one downside of boxed brownie mixes is that they aren't always as rich as their homemade counterparts. Fortunately, there's an easy way to make them more decadent, and it involves one liquid swap: use milk instead of water. Milk is thicker than water and contains more fat too, ultimately making brownies richer in both texture and flavor. For extra chocolate goodness, you can also try swapping out water for chocolate milk.

This is just one of several ways in which you can improve bland boxed brownies. You can make a brownie mix richer and more delicious by using ingredient swap hacks or adding a couple extra items. With the help of these tips, you can easily upgrade and transform boxed brownies so they taste homemade.