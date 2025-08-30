The Beloved Garden Vegetable That Gives Margaritas A New Flavor Profile (And It's Not Jalapeño)

The perfect margarita is a go-to cocktail choice, spawning hit songs and legions of devotees. This libation has long lent itself to creative margarita flavor variations on the classic, with the addition of everything from hibiscus and mango to passion fruit. While summer's garden bounty is still in her glory, we're here to offer up an inventive, sweet, and vegetal take on this favorite tipple by featuring tomato.

Stick with us here. Tomato has the unusual ability to read both savory and sweet, making it a surprising and yet supremely pleasant flavor profile, and it can be woven into a margarita in a number of ways. You may be thinking that tomato equals heavy and viscous like your grandma's V8, but it doesn't have to. Sure, you can make a tomato margarita spicy like with the addition of Aleppo pepper, but you can also grill the tomato to bring out the sugars and toasty notes or even incorporate a lush yet light and sweet tomato simple syrup that screams summer in any cocktail. For the final vibrant touch, try suspending a cute cherry tomato in a singular large ice cube, or simply garnish your drink with a skewer of teeny tomatoes.