Tomato Simple Syrup Is The Summertime Addition Your Cocktails Need
In the realm of beverage-related content, which is filled with don't knock it till you try it drinks, there is no shortage of innovative cocktail recipes that have gone viral, some of which are better than others. Here, we present a seemingly unusual yet delicious way to step up your cocktail game with a vibrant balance of sweet and tart: making tomato simple syrup. From a brunch classic, bloody mary, to a savory michelada, tomatoes are no strangers to being the star of every sip. However, it's time to rethink this versatile fruit and use it in a multitude of innovative cocktails by capitalizing on its inherent rich, sweet, zesty, and umami notes in a flavored syrup.
With just a few pantry staples, you can bring unexpected sophistication to your drink menu. This easy elixir calls for simmering ripe tomatoes with sugar and water, straining to remove the large chunks of tomatoes once they've softened, and then bottling the liquid up for unlimited creative mixology. While you can keep it basic with just tomatoes, sugar, and water, you can also infuse other complementary flavors that can take your cocktail game to a whole different level of complexity. For instance, aromatics like ginger and lemongrass can yield results that deserve to be featured on the menu of any elegant cocktail lounge. Making tomato syrup is also a great way to make use of overripe tomatoes that are too soft for slicing but still packed with flavor, so bonus points for a hack to tackle food waste! Whether you're hosting friends or just enjoying a good book on a sunny porch, tomato syrup takes your beverage game up a notch.
Elevate your beverage game with sweet and tangy tomato flavors
Whether you choose to use a basic tomato simple syrup or incorporate other flavor infusions into the mix, you are all set to serve a harmonious balance of sweet, savory, and tangy notes in your beverage. For expert and home mixologists passionate about getting inventive with novel flavor pairings when whipping up craft cocktails, tomato simple syrup fits the bill, given its unexpected versatility. For example, upgrade your perfect margarita recipe with tomato syrup, fresh lime, and all the usual suspects for an ingenious take on a classic margarita, served with Tajín on the rim, of course.
Because summer is the season for vibrant heirloom tomatoes, switch up your syrup prep by playing around with heirloom tomatoes that come in a range of eye-catching colors, which will add another visual element to your choice of drink. Adding to the list of unique martini recipes, delve into the fun possibilities that using tomato syrup presents. Some food-inspired creations worth experimenting with are a South Indian-inspired rasam martini, based on the iconic tomato and tamarind-based spiced soup, rasam, or perhaps a caprese martini that features tomatoes complemented with herbaceous basil.
No alcohol? No problem! Tomato syrup adds depth to both non-alcoholic and spirited beverages. You can easily assemble an equally elegant mocktail by opting for non-alcoholic spirits like those from the popular brand, Seedlip. Or, you can keep it simple with sparkling water or ginger beer and a splash of lime to liven up your refreshing bubbly beverage. So here's your call to take advantage of this juicy summer produce and switch up your summer sippers with a tangy, tomato twist.