Tomato Simple Syrup Is The Summertime Addition Your Cocktails Need

In the realm of beverage-related content, which is filled with don't knock it till you try it drinks, there is no shortage of innovative cocktail recipes that have gone viral, some of which are better than others. Here, we present a seemingly unusual yet delicious way to step up your cocktail game with a vibrant balance of sweet and tart: making tomato simple syrup. From a brunch classic, bloody mary, to a savory michelada, tomatoes are no strangers to being the star of every sip. However, it's time to rethink this versatile fruit and use it in a multitude of innovative cocktails by capitalizing on its inherent rich, sweet, zesty, and umami notes in a flavored syrup.

With just a few pantry staples, you can bring unexpected sophistication to your drink menu. This easy elixir calls for simmering ripe tomatoes with sugar and water, straining to remove the large chunks of tomatoes once they've softened, and then bottling the liquid up for unlimited creative mixology. While you can keep it basic with just tomatoes, sugar, and water, you can also infuse other complementary flavors that can take your cocktail game to a whole different level of complexity. For instance, aromatics like ginger and lemongrass can yield results that deserve to be featured on the menu of any elegant cocktail lounge. Making tomato syrup is also a great way to make use of overripe tomatoes that are too soft for slicing but still packed with flavor, so bonus points for a hack to tackle food waste! Whether you're hosting friends or just enjoying a good book on a sunny porch, tomato syrup takes your beverage game up a notch.