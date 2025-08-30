Grab This Bourbon-Infused Treat For A Boozy Bowl Of Ice Cream

Bourbon may taste great in a glass with ice, but it isn't just good for drinking. Infusing your baked goods with alcohol is a great way to enhance the flavor of your food and add a unique twist to familiar recipes. Bourbon is a popular liquor to use in recipes, as it's known for its woody and vanilla flavor profile. In fact, bourbon can sometimes serve as a replacement for vanilla extract due to its vanillin content. The spirit especially pairs well with fruit, making it ideal to use for a boozy infusion. For those who are a fan of peaches, try poaching them in bourbon for the perfect rich and sweet topping.

The sweetness of the peaches mixed with the intense, oaky flavor of the bourbon creates a delicious caramelized taste. These bourbon peaches are perfect to have on their own or add on top of vanilla ice cream. Poaching fruit involves cooking it in a gently simmering liquid at a low temperature to create a moist and tender product. Infusing the peaches with bourbon this way will result in juicy, melt-in-your-mouth peaches that have a smoky vanilla flavor. If you're looking to use up your summer peaches, this is the way to do it.