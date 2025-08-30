Grab This Bourbon-Infused Treat For A Boozy Bowl Of Ice Cream
Bourbon may taste great in a glass with ice, but it isn't just good for drinking. Infusing your baked goods with alcohol is a great way to enhance the flavor of your food and add a unique twist to familiar recipes. Bourbon is a popular liquor to use in recipes, as it's known for its woody and vanilla flavor profile. In fact, bourbon can sometimes serve as a replacement for vanilla extract due to its vanillin content. The spirit especially pairs well with fruit, making it ideal to use for a boozy infusion. For those who are a fan of peaches, try poaching them in bourbon for the perfect rich and sweet topping.
The sweetness of the peaches mixed with the intense, oaky flavor of the bourbon creates a delicious caramelized taste. These bourbon peaches are perfect to have on their own or add on top of vanilla ice cream. Poaching fruit involves cooking it in a gently simmering liquid at a low temperature to create a moist and tender product. Infusing the peaches with bourbon this way will result in juicy, melt-in-your-mouth peaches that have a smoky vanilla flavor. If you're looking to use up your summer peaches, this is the way to do it.
How to make bourbon-poached peaches
To create your bourbon-poached peaches, you'll want to start with simmering water, sugar, and bourbon in a pan. The peaches should be poached in this mixture for about 10 minutes, while the poaching liquid stays on the heat for an additional 10 minutes. This liquid can then be used as a sauce to add on top of your peaches when they're ready to be served. If you have leftover bourbon syrup, don't throw it out — use it to glaze meats, mix into cocktails, or drizzle as an ice cream topping for next time.
This delicious concoction doesn't just pair great with ice cream. You can even use the peaches for a bourbon peach cobbler or crisp. You could also try this recipe with a different fruit, such as cherries or apples, as they go well with the more spicy and oaky flavors of the bourbon. If you can't get enough of that peach and bourbon combination, try making peachy bourbon balls to satisfy your cravings. You'll want to start infusing everything with a little extra spirit after trying these bourbon-poached peaches and ice cream.